Mountward Bound Provides a Jumpstart on College Experience
Incoming members of the Class of 2025 have the opportunity to connect with other students, enjoy outdoor activities, participate in events and trips, acclimate to campus, find mentors and make lifelong friends—all before the first day of classes. Mountward Bound offers incoming first-year students four distinct programs to engage with their classmates in specific areas of interest including faith, diversity, music and gaming.news.msmary.edu