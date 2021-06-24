Housing shortage drives prices

Like much of the country, Sachse is experiencing a housing shortage that is driving up the market price of housing, making it difficult for many first-time buyers. Jeanie Marten of Jeanie Marten Real Estate said she recently listed a house in Sachse that not only had 12 offers in four days, but the final offer came in at $50,000 over the asking price with an appraisal waiver, meaning that the buyer will purchase the house even if the appraisal comes in lower than what the buyer offered.