Sachse, TX

Housing shortage drives prices

By Seth Dowdle
sachsenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike much of the country, Sachse is experiencing a housing shortage that is driving up the market price of housing, making it difficult for many first-time buyers. Jeanie Marten of Jeanie Marten Real Estate said she recently listed a house in Sachse that not only had 12 offers in four days, but the final offer came in at $50,000 over the asking price with an appraisal waiver, meaning that the buyer will purchase the house even if the appraisal comes in lower than what the buyer offered.

sachsenews.com
