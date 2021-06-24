The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie Listed for Epic Games Store, Out in 2023

One of the free PlayStation Plus games for July 2021 may have leaked, if a new report is to be believed. We are still a couple of weeks away from Sony revealing July 2021's PlayStation Plus games, but it looks like somebody may have spilled the beans early, or at least some of the beans. And according to these spilled beans, one of July's free PlayStation Plus games will be A Plague Tale: Innocence, or more specifically a new PS5 version of the game. In other words, the leak not only claims to know one of the free PlayStation Plus games for the month, but it claims to know that a PS5 version of the game is going to be revealed soon, and apparently released soon as well.