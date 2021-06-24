Cancel
Video Games

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie Listed for Epic Games Store, Out in 2023

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Falcom’s 40th anniversary coming up, it seems that some of the bigger announcements may have been leaked early by the Epic Games Store. The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki is seemingly coming to the storefront in 2023 and will be called The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie. Not only that but Trails from Zero, Trails to Azure and The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails are also coming to the Epic Games Store.

#Epic Games Store#Reverie#The Legend Of Heroes#Falcom#The Epic Game Store#Trails#Lloyd Rean#Kuro#Kiseki
