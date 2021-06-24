Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK review

Last year, somewhat late in the summer, we looked at and reviewed the the 2020 Ford Mustang Ecoboost Coupe with Ford’s new 10-speed automatic. For those not in the know, Ecoboost refers to Ford’s ubiquitous turbocharged 2.3L four-cylinder engine. We felt some real promise in the platform when we drove it but the 10-speed automatic was determined to keep things efficient, which kept us from really enjoying the car. It also kept the revs low, where the most uninspiring sounds were created and released from the tailpipes. Only with the drive mode set to “Race” did it begin to reveal it’s potential and we spent our entire time with the Ecoboost Mustang wishing it had come with a manual transmission. This year, Ford was kind enough to indulge our request and we were able to spend some time shifting through the six gears to see if it made a marked improvement.