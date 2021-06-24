NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a Public Informational Meeting, where a vote may be taken, via virtual Zoom Webinar ID NO. 96485568891, AND/OR in person at the Lower Level Conference Room, Warwick City Hall, 3275 Post Rd, Warwick, RI on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the public meeting is to consider, and the Planning Board may vote on, a Major Land Development Project for Master Plan approval. The Applicant is proposing merge five lots into one, demolish an existing building, and construct a new 4,600 SF +/- gas station with drive thru window, parking, landscaping, and related appurtenances. The proposed development also requires a recommendation to the Zoning Board of Review for a requested Special Use Permit (SUP) to allow a "Gas station (no repairs), may include convenience and/or grocery retail" under use code 421, as well as requested dimensional relief for less than required size of the loading area, less than required setback to a residential use, and less than required setback to a freestanding sign.