NOTICE PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a public informational meeting will be held, and a vote may be taken, via virtual Zoom Webinar ID NO. 96485568891, AND/OR in person at the Lower Level Conference Room, City Hall, 3275 Post Rd, Warwick, RI (please check final agenda on the Secretary of State's website for meeting location(s) propr to the meeting) on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the public informational meeting is to consider, and the Planning Board will vote, on a Major Land Development for Master Plan Approval and a City Council Zone Change Recommendation. The Applicant is requesting Master Plan Approval and a Zone Change Recommendation from A-10 Residential to A-10 Planned District Residential (PDR), to allow for the development of a (20) twenty-unit, multi-family residential, duplex-style development; with less than required front-yard setbacks, separation between buildings, and parking within 15' of a residential structure, in an A-10 Planned District Residential (PDR).