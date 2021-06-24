NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a Public Informational Meeting, where a vote may be taken, via virtual Zoom Webinar ID NO. 96485568891, AND/OR in person at the Lower Level Conference Room, Warwick City Hall, 3275 Post Rd, Warwick, RI on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the public meeting is to consider, and the Planning Board may vote on, a Major Land Development Project for Master Plan approval with a recommendation to the Zoning Board of Review. The Applicant is proposing merge three lots into one, demolish 3 existing buildings and construct a new 5,907 SF fast food building ( 3,657 SF +/- first Floor/ 2,250 SF basement) with drive thru window. The development also includes parking, landscaping, and related appurtenances. A dimensional variance for less than required parking, and a special use variance for a the relocation of an existing electronic messaging board (LED Sign) is being requested.