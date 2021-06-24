Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held, and a vote may be taken, via virtual Zoom Webinar ID NO. 96485568891, AND/OR in person at the Lower Level Conference Room, City Hall, 3275 Post Rd, Warwick, RI (please check final agenda on the Secretary of State's website for meeting location(s) propr to the meeting) on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider and the Board will vote on a Major Land Development for a combined Preliminary-Final Approval.The Applicant is requesting a combined Preliminary-Final Approval of a Major Land Development to allow for a (73) seventy-three unit, multi-family residential development; (54) fifty-four townhouse style units with access to Kilvert Street and (19) nineteen single-family style units with access to Graystone Street, on a lot with less than required front-yard setback, less than required separation between buildings, less than required parking, parking within 15' of a residential structure, and parking within the front-yard and corner side-yard setbacks, in an A-7 Planned District Residential (PDR), Zoning District.