Warwick, RI

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 5 days ago

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held, and a vote may be taken, via virtual Zoom Webinar ID NO. 96485568891, AND/OR in person at the Lower Level Conference Room, City Hall, 3275 Post Rd, Warwick, RI (please check final agenda on the Secretary of State’s website for meeting location(s) prior to the meeting) on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider, and the Planning Board may vote, on a Major Subdivision for Preliminary Approval. The Applicant proposes to subdivide (2) lots, merged by use, to create (2) two lots; (1) one 19,796 square foot lot, with an existing single-family dwelling, and (1) one new 14,111 square foot lot for the development of a single-family, on a lot with less than required land area, in an A-15 Residential Zoning District.

