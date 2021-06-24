NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a Public Informational Meeting, where a vote may be taken, via virtual Zoom Webinar ID NO. 96485568891, AND/OR in person at the Lower Level Conference Room, Warwick City Hall, 3275 Post Rd, Warwick, RI on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the public meeting is to consider, and the Planning Board will vote on, a Major Land Development Project for Master Plan approval with a recommendation to the Zoning Board of Review for a dimensional variance for greater than allowed building height. The Applicant is proposing to construct a 122 room hotel with supportive parking, landscaping, and related infrastructure on the subject parcel.