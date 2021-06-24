NOTICE INFORMATIONAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a public informational meeting will be held, and a vote may be taken, via virtual Zoom Webinar ID NO. 96485568891, AND/OR in person at the Lower Level Conference Room, City Hall, 3275 Post Rd, Warwick, RI (please check final agenda on the Secretary of State’s website for meeting location(s) prior to the meeting) on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the public informational meeting is to consider, and the Planning Board may vote, on a Major Subdivision for Master Plan Approval. The Applicant proposes to reconfigure (2) two existing lots, to create (2) two lot; (1) one new 12,693 square foot lot, having less than required land area, frontage, lot width, and setbacks, with a pre-existing, non-conforming single-family dwelling; and (1) one new 24,304 square foot lot with less than required land area, frontage and lot width for the development of a single-family dwelling in and A-40 Residential Zoning District.