Ogden wins Ohio softball Gatorade POTY award

For the second time in the last five seasons, the top softball player in the state of Ohio is a Williamsburg Lady Wildcat.

Madi Ogden was named the winner of the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year award on Friday, June 18, becoming the second Lady Wildcat to win the award since 2017.

“It feels awesome,” Ogden said. “It’s great that I was able to win the award that Carly [Wagers] won, it’s awesome for Williamsburg. I looked up to her.”

Ogden definitely earned the honor, putting together one of the most dominating seasons in the circle in state history.

For the year, Ogden finished 27-1 overall, yielding 41 hits in 168.2 innings. She struck out 331 batters on the season, tossing 12 no-hitters (second-most in state history) and three perfect games (tied for third in state history).

“She’s such a phenomenal kid,” Williamsburg head coach Rick Healey said. “She works her butt off day in, day out. I called to congratulate her and she was in a dugout in Cleveland on a rain delay, she was playing softball. It was like, ‘Girl, do you slow down?’ She doesn’t.”

Ogden hit .527 at the plate, driving in 32 runners while scoring 41 runs of her own. She also hit six home runs for the Lady Wildcats, who finished the season as regional runners-up despite losing several seniors to graduation in 2020.

“I don’t think anyone thought we would have the strength that we had this year after losing what we lost,” Ogden said. “It was extremely sad not to play my junior year, we were going to be so strong. We were able to get past that and succeed despite it all. I was proud of how we were able to overcome everything.”

In addition to her work on the diamond, Ogden starred in the classroom, finishing as the school’s valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA.

“She’s one of the hardest-working kids you’ll ever meet,” Healey said. “She’s polite, kind, humble. She acknowledged the fact that her teammates were doing great things, she’s just that kind of kid.”

That camaraderie with her teammates was one of Ogden’s premier memories from her time at Williamsburg.

“It was a learning process, but so much fun,” Ogden said. “We were able to have so much fun during games and practice and everything in between, we really loved each other. I think that’s what made us so much stronger.”

Ogden is just the third winner from the tri-state in the history of the award. Williamsburg is the only school in the district with multiple winners. Lebanon’s Tara Trainer earned the honor in 2015.

“For a player to just be mentioned is an honor,” Healey said. “It speaks volumes of how hard these kids worked. I’m proud to say that I was able to be part of her high school career and her life.”

For her part, Ogden was grateful for the people who helped her throughout her career.

“I really want to thank the community for supporting us,” Ogden said. “I want to tell all my past teammates ‘thank-you’ because a big part of everything I was able to accomplish had to do with them. They were who pushed me and supported me and I appreciate them.”