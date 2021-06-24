Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Carlton Forrester

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlton Forrester is a Managing Director and Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Atlanta. In this role, he provides sophisticated guidance for the area’s largest clients and family offices, serving as a powerful gateway to deliver the firm’s global capabilities across wealth planning, investments, and banking. With almost two decades in the financial services industry, he has extensive experience on the buy-side with family offices, alternative investments and traditional money managers.

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#J P Morgan Private Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Economybizjournals

Jason A. Harrison

Adviser, Portfolio Manager at Financial Advisory Service Inc. Jason Harrison joins FAS as an Investment Adviser Representative after serving over seven years with UMB Private Wealth Management as a vice president and senior portfolio manager. Jason previously spent nine years with American Century Investments. He is involved in FAS client relations in the areas of investment analysis, financial planning, marketing, and new business development.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 723,945 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $556,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Fort Myers, FLaustinnews.net

FineMark Holdings, Inc. Announces Private Placement of up to $82.5 Million of Common Stock

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a private placement of 1,681,818 shares of common stock at $33.00 per share to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors (the 'First Transaction'), and has entered into a binding agreement to issue 818,182 additional shares of common stock to the lead investor in the offering, a fund managed by Strategic Value Bank Partners, at $33.00 per share (the 'Second Transaction'). The First Transaction closed on June 25, 2021, and the Second Transaction is expected to close on July 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. After the closing of the Second Transaction, it is expected that the private placement will result in the issuance of 2,500,000 shares of common stock and gross proceeds to the Company of $82.5 million.
Economyai-cio.com

BCI, Gamut to Invest in Transportation Firm PS Logistics

British Columbia Investment Management Corp. (BCI) is investing in US transportation and shipping company PS Logistics, in partnership with a middle market investment firm, Gamut Capital Management. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed by the Canadian institutional investor and New York-based private equity firm Gamut Capital, but the deal...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

95,000 Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of StepStone Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Texas Stateirei.com

Texas ERS appoints David Veal as its new CIO

David Veal has been selected to serve as the next CIO of the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS). The ERS Trust investment portfolio currently exceeds $34 billion. ERS investment portfolios include real estate, private equity, infrastructure and hedge funds. Veal succeeds Tom Tull, who last year announced his plans...
Economyirei.com

Macquarie Asset Management launches fund

Macquarie Asset Management and Wilshire Advisors have launched Delaware Wilshire Private Markets Fund, a first-of-its-kind offering, that is available for accredited investors, providing efficient access to an institutional-quality diversified private markets portfolio, including private equity, private credit, alternative yield and private real assets. “The launch of Delaware Wilshire Private Markets...
Businessinvesting.com

Kenadyr Mining Corp (KEN)

March 13 (Reuters) - Kenadyr Mining Corp KEN.V : * KENADYR MINING ANNOUNCES LOSS OF CEO & DIRECTOR, BRIAN LUECK * KENADYR MINING CORP - PASSING OF BRIAN LUECK, KENADYR'S... Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kenadyr Mining Corp KEN.V :* KENADYR MINING ENTERS LETTER OF INTENT FOR PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE WITH GOLD MOUNTAINS ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED, A 100% OWNED...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Financial Survey

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk. Profitability. This table compares Affirm and Priority Technology’s net margins, return...
Businessopalesque.com

Putnam Investments taps Goldstein for co-CIO role

Opalesque Industry Update - In a move expected to provide long-term leadership continuity for its multi-asset investment group, Putnam Investments today announced that Brett S. Goldstein has been named Co-Chief Investment Officer, Global Asset Allocation (GAA), effective June 30. Goldstein, who will also serve on the firm's Operating Committee, has been a member of Putnam's GAA team for more than a decade and is a portfolio manager on a number of the firm's multi-asset funds.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Analyzing MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership. This table compares Farfetch and MedX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gross...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

FTI Consulting/Wealth Management Real Estate Survey: More Commercial Real Estate Investors And Investment Managers Are Outsourcing Investment Administration

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interest in outsourcing certain investment administration functions is growing among real estate investors and investment managers of varying sizes, with most planning to outsource at least some of their functions, primarily due to increased pressure from their limited partners ("LPs") and rising technology-related expenses, according to a new survey conducted by Wealth Management Real Estate and Informa Engage on behalf of the Real Estate Solutions practice at FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) - Get Report .
lpl.com

Arise Private Wealth Launches with Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

“We believe that LPL provides the most proficient platform with no proprietary products. Its focus is keenly on innovation and operational support to help advisors succeed.” – Steve Carlsen. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – June 28, 2021 – LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors Steven Carlsen, CSRIC®, and Sathya Chey...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,454 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “
Stockscom-unik.info

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,292 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 17,588 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 6,200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,078,000 […]