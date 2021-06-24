The Latest Epic Fail By Newsom’s EDD : Frustration Grow As Federal Money To Fix EDD Is In Limbo

(Sacramento, CA) — Frustration is growing in California over the lack of changes to the state’s unemployment system. KCRA 3 Investigates found the U.S. Department of Labor has not distributed nine-billion dollars earmarked to upgrade unemployment departments in all 50 states. Representative Josh Harder from California’s 10th District is just as frustrated at his constituents and is calling the delay in funding “unacceptable.” Harder estimates there are around one million residents caught up in the backlog of unprocessed claims.