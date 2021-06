Meet Jeremiah Lewis, an award-winning writer, and director of short films and a web series. Jeremiah has also produced a feature film that saw theatrical distribution before moving out of Los Angeles forever. He now lives in Providence, Rhode Island, with his wife and two fluffy dogs. He enjoys writing complex characters and morally ambiguous stories in which history (personal and national) collides with present-day social issues leading to conflict and growth and change in intimate and intimate, often challenging ways. He loves writing in all genres but is especially interested in horror as an incredibly versatile engine for galvanizing yet entertaining stories.