Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, CA

Time To Change Your Voting Preference

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 4 days ago

We have an overwhelming number of people voting for Democratic candidates in California. Do not change your voting preference if you believe that a congressman “bumping” into a Chinese spy for seven years was not giving her any classified information. She was staying with him for love, and not for information that he receives from his position on the highly classified intelligent committee. China would not have left her with him for seven years if she were not producing. Maybe the FBI should be looking at his emails.

www.independentnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasanton, CA
Government
City
Pleasanton, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Classified Information#Fbi#Transgender#Democratic#Chinese#Fbi#Americans#Critical Race Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Elections
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump says opponents 'used COVID to steal the election,' applauds election investigations in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump has offered a new explanation for his claims of voter fraud, saying his political opponents "used COVID" to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The former president, who has made frequent claims of widespread voter fraud despite federal and state election officials assuring that...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Harvard poll: 80% see border disaster, want Trump closure restored, reject teaching critical race theory

The Biden administration is failing big time with its inability to control illegal immigration, adding it to one of several issues that could doom Democrats if left unchecked. In a new Harvard/Harris poll, an overwhelming 80% said that illegal immigration is a serious issue and one that needs more attention than what President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris are giving.
Festivalsanantoniofamilyassociation.com

The Many Changes of Holidays in These ‘Woke’ Times

The Randolph (NJ) School District announced that all holidays would be referred to as simply a “Day Off” instead of the traditional names of Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The announcement set off a backlash, including a petition calling for the resignation of board members.Maybe someone needs...
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi on collision course

President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are on a collision course, at least at the moment, as they race to realize their sweeping infrastructure agenda heading into next year's midterm elections. The two Democratic heavyweights face identical pressures, as both are under enormous strain from their party’s liberal base...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden and Pelosi just dynamited the infrastructure deal

Democratic leaders are engaging in a cynical bait-and-switch in a “deal” on a federal infrastructure bill. Every Republican in the Senate, including those who initially signed on to what they thought was a good-faith agreement, should reject the Democrats’ ploy. The difference in the two parties’ approaches has been obvious...