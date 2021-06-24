Time To Change Your Voting Preference
We have an overwhelming number of people voting for Democratic candidates in California. Do not change your voting preference if you believe that a congressman “bumping” into a Chinese spy for seven years was not giving her any classified information. She was staying with him for love, and not for information that he receives from his position on the highly classified intelligent committee. China would not have left her with him for seven years if she were not producing. Maybe the FBI should be looking at his emails.www.independentnews.com