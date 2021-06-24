The social set gather for the private view of the V&A’s ‘Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser’ exhibition
If only Lewis Carroll were around to see the glamorous assembly that gathered last night at the V&A for the private view of the Kensington stalwart’s latest blockbuster exhibition, ‘Alice: Curious and Curiouser’, based on his timeless tale, Alice in Wonderland. Dominic West, gearing up to play Prince Charles in the upcoming series of The Crown, posed in the V&A’s John Madejski Garden, transformed especially for the occasion into an Alice-inspired utopia. Tatler’s editor at large, Sabine Getty, caught up with Emma Elwick-Bates, while Laura Bailey dazzled in an off-the-shoulder dress. Red-lipped Andrea Riseborough arrived with boyfriend, Karim Saleh, and they enjoyed White Rabbit Tea Sips and an Edible Forest Floor designed by the Last Supper. The V&A’s director Tristram Hunt addressed the courtyard before guests were invited to explore the riveting new show.www.tatler.com