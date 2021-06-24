The social set gather for the private view of the V&A’s ‘Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser’ exhibition

Notting Hill carnival and Dylan Thomas’s radio masterpiece come to the stage, while no one does lockdown like Beckett. It is an unlikely phenomenon in the West End. Women slamming their arguments against the fourth wall of a proscenium arch theatre as if it were a wall of death. Within the past two years, Emilia and Six have supplied feminism in farthingales. Now J’Ouvert, the third play in producer Sonia Friedman’s Re:Emerge season at the Pinter, roars across the stage in Lycra and feathers and sequins, turquoise and pink and scarlet, bumping and grinding. It is greeted, even by a socially distanced, quelled-by-Covid-regs audience, with whoops and a stirring among the stalls: in other circumstances there would be dancing.