Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The social set gather for the private view of the V&A’s ‘Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser’ exhibition

tatler.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf only Lewis Carroll were around to see the glamorous assembly that gathered last night at the V&A for the private view of the Kensington stalwart’s latest blockbuster exhibition, ‘Alice: Curious and Curiouser’, based on his timeless tale, Alice in Wonderland. Dominic West, gearing up to play Prince Charles in the upcoming series of The Crown, posed in the V&A’s John Madejski Garden, transformed especially for the occasion into an Alice-inspired utopia. Tatler’s editor at large, Sabine Getty, caught up with Emma Elwick-Bates, while Laura Bailey dazzled in an off-the-shoulder dress. Red-lipped Andrea Riseborough arrived with boyfriend, Karim Saleh, and they enjoyed White Rabbit Tea Sips and an Edible Forest Floor designed by the Last Supper. The V&A’s director Tristram Hunt addressed the courtyard before guests were invited to explore the riveting new show.

www.tatler.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Carroll
Person
Andrea Riseborough
Person
Dominic West
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curiouser#V A#Crown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Oliver Twist’s London spotlit in new exhibition and walking tour

When Charles Dickens was writing Oliver Twist in 1837, he required a suitably horrible magistrate to preside over Oliver’s trial for pick-pocketing. Dickens knew exactly who to base the character on: a notorious Mr Laing, who worked in Hatton Garden, down the road from the author’s London home on Doughty Street.
Moviesentertainmentearth.com

Disney Traditions Alice In Wonderland Curiouser and Curiouser Statue by Jim Shore

This item cannot ship to certain locations outside the United States. Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Fall into a curious, wonderful world with Alice, who sits content and surrounded by butterflies in this delightful Personality Pose. In Jim Shore's signature folk style, Alice's classic outfit is embellished with beautiful patterns and flourishes. The Disney Traditions Alice In Wonderland Curiouser and Curiouser Statue by Jim Shore is made of stone resin. This statue is a must have for fans of Walt Disney's classic Alice In Wonderland film. Measures about 5 2/5-inches tall x 4 1/10-inches long x 3 9/10-inches wide.
MoviesThe Guardian

Jonny Lee Miller

Amazon to stream major National Theatre plays in UK and Ireland. Cumberbatch and McKellen among big names to appears in live-recorded stage shows. The National Theatre's Frankenstein: 'It was blinding – you felt the heat'. As Danny Boyle’s production is streamed online, its set designer Mark Tildesley recalls putting thousands...
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

The week in theatre: J’Ouvert; Under Milk Wood; Happy Days – review

Notting Hill carnival and Dylan Thomas’s radio masterpiece come to the stage, while no one does lockdown like Beckett. It is an unlikely phenomenon in the West End. Women slamming their arguments against the fourth wall of a proscenium arch theatre as if it were a wall of death. Within the past two years, Emilia and Six have supplied feminism in farthingales. Now J’Ouvert, the third play in producer Sonia Friedman’s Re:Emerge season at the Pinter, roars across the stage in Lycra and feathers and sequins, turquoise and pink and scarlet, bumping and grinding. It is greeted, even by a socially distanced, quelled-by-Covid-regs audience, with whoops and a stirring among the stalls: in other circumstances there would be dancing.
Scienceiowapbs.org

Curious George's Rocket Ride/Curious George, Station Master

Curious George's Rocket Ride/Curious George, Station Master. For more than 75 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H. A. Rey, the daily series expands George's world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. Each half-hour episode includes two animated stories, followed by short live-action pieces showing real kids who are investigating the ideas that George introduces in his stories. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math and engineering in the world around them.
Religioncreativeloafing.com

Curious Tales of the Talmud

Legendary Stories. Legendary Lessons. An Epic 3-Part Online Series on the Soul of Talmudic Storytelling. Drawn from Classic and Mystical SourcesEveryone loves a good story. Knowing this, the sages of the Talmud used stories to encode messages about life that are far too deep and profound to communicate directly. Join us as we decode some of the most extraordinary Talmudic mysteries to uncover layer within layer of insight into the nature of life, the universe, G-d, and humankind.Series Launch:
thebharatexpressnews.com

“Funny Face” actor Jonny Lee Miller played John Major in season five of “The Crown”

The creators of Netflix’s hit royal series “The Crown” have hired actor Jonny Lee Miller to play British Prime Minister John Major for the penultimate fifth season. The best known actor for ‘Trainspotting’ and ‘Elementary’ has joined Imelda Staunton as Olivia Colman’s replacement as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville- swapping roles with Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret, Dominic West replacing O’Connor as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki replacing Princess Diana from Corrin and Jonathan Pryce succeeding Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip for the show’s final two-season reign according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Animalsiowapbs.org

For The Birds/Curious George-Asaurus

For more than 75 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H. A. Rey, the daily series expands George's world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. Each half-hour episode includes two animated stories, followed by short live-action pieces showing real kids who are investigating the ideas that George introduces in his stories. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math and engineering in the world around them.
TV & Videosiowapbs.org

Curious George and the Dam Builders/Curious George's Low High Score

Curious George and the Dam Builders/Curious George's Low High Score. For more than 75 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H. A. Rey, the daily series expands George's world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. Each half-hour episode includes two animated stories, followed by short live-action pieces showing real kids who are investigating the ideas that George introduces in his stories. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math and engineering in the world around them.
Moviestheawesomer.com

The Odd and Curious Life of The Rocketeer

Joe Johnston has directed hits including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Jumanji, and Captain America: The First Avenger. In 1991, he shot The Rocketeer, a retro superhero flick. The Royal Ocean Film Society looks back at the lighthearted adventure, celebrates Johnston’s achievements, and the commonalities in his movies.
MoviesThe Guardian

Stanley Tucci

Hear me out Hear me out: why Maid in Manhattan isn't a bad movie. Continuing our series of writers defending unpopular films is a reappraisal of the absurd yet compelling Jennifer Lopez/Ralph Fiennes romantic comedy. Nonfiction to look out for in 2021. Biographies of Philip Roth and DH Lawrence, and...
Moviesmytheatremates.com

‘Has an extra poignance & resonance’: J’OUVERT – Harold Pinter Theatre

A slice of explosive, gritty, witty, youthful urban life, J’Ouvert is a play set in the streets of Notting Hill during its annual August bank holiday celebration of African-Caribbean culture. And in a year in which, for the second year running, the actual event has been cancelled due to Covid, this 2019 play about it has an extra poignance and resonance: a moment to reflect and take stock of what the festival itself represents, through the prism of three friends who gather to take part in it.
Worlddnyuz.com

From Sick Boy to PM: Jonny Lee Miller joins ‘The Crown’ cast as Major

LONDON, June 25 – Actor Jonny Lee Miller, known for playing drug addict Sick Boy in the 1996 film “Trainspotting”, is joining the cast of hit Netflix series “The Crown”, in which he will portray former British Prime Minister John Major. The award-winning drama about Britain’s royal family has cast...
Moviesrichardhartley.com

Supernova review – a touching long goodbye from Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci

While all awards-season eyes were on Anthony Hopkins’s showy turn in the psychological melodrama The Father, Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci received scant attention for their more underplayed roles in this similarly dementia-themed drama. It’s easy to see why Supernova got overlooked; for all its awards-friendly subject matter, this is more of a bittersweet breakup movie than a hot-topic picture. It’s a love story that lifts its entertaining riffs from romcoms and odd-couple, end-of-the-road movies to melancholic effect. While the result may occasionally get bogged down by dramatic contrivance, it’s generally buoyed up by a pair of likably bickering performances from the two leads.
Entertainmentseths.blog

Furious/curious

They rhyme, but they have opposite meanings. It’s very difficult to feel both emotions at the same time, and one is far more productive than the other.
Celebritieswttspod.com

The Crown Season 5: This Actor Will Play Prime Minister John Major

The Netflix series signed a new actor. “The Crown” prepares its fifth season, which will bring new characters and also new actors and actresses who will play royal personalities that were already part of history. One of the most interesting announcements was the addition of Johnny Lee Miller to the Netflix series.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret struggled as a ‘spare,’ Princess Diana’s biographer claims

Being a royal “spare” comes with plenty of challenges no one is prepared for. And as the sister of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret experienced just that. Princess Diana’s biographer, Andrew Morton, recently penned a book about the late sibling titled “Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters,” which explores their fierce devotion for each other, and the tensions they endured along the way.