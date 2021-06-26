Imagine owning a rental property that generates a constant stream of passive income because it's in so much demand with tourists. This can become your reality if you decide to buy property in a town that offers popular local attractions, such as adventurous theme parks, plentiful wineries or majestic mountains.

If you want to invest in a rental property, the next step is to find the most worthwhile places to buy. To determine the best touristy towns to own rental property, GOBankingRates used U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Visit in the USA" rankings, "Best Family Vacations in the USA" and "Best Romantic Getaways" to create a list of 47 top vacation destinations in the U.S. These touristy towns then were analyzed in terms of median monthly rental revenue and average daily rental rate for properties in each place, sourced from AirDNA . The ranking was developed based on cumulative scores.

With growing platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo, it's easier than ever to find renters for your properties. Overall, there are plenty of U.S. cities where you can own a lucrative investment property.

25. Hilton Head, South Carolina

Attraction(s): Coligny Beach Park, Driessen Beach Park, approximately 25 championship golf courses

Coligny Beach Park, Driessen Beach Park, approximately 25 championship golf courses Median monthly rental revenue: $3,282

$3,282 Average daily rental rate: $233

24. Charleston, South Carolina

Attraction(s): Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, Aiken-Rhett House Museum, The Battery

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, Aiken-Rhett House Museum, The Battery Median monthly rental revenue: $3,263

$3,263 Average daily rental rate: $235

23. Ocean City, Maryland

Attraction(s): Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City Boardwalk Median monthly rental revenue: $3,200

$3,200 Average daily rental rate: $249

22. Sedona, Arizona

Attraction(s): Uptown Sedona, Red Rock State Park, Chapel of the Holy Cross, Bell Rock

Uptown Sedona, Red Rock State Park, Chapel of the Holy Cross, Bell Rock Median monthly rental revenue: $3,920

$3,920 Average daily rental rate: $239

21. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Attraction(s): Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Ober Gatlinburg, Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, Dollywood

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Ober Gatlinburg, Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, Dollywood Median monthly rental revenue: $4,249

$4,249 Average daily rental rate: $232

20. Kihei, Hawaii

Attraction(s): Maui, Wai'anapanapa State Park

Maui, Wai'anapanapa State Park Median monthly rental revenue: $3,263

$3,263 Average daily rental rate: $285

19. Bar Harbor, Maine

Attraction(s): Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park Median monthly rental revenue: $3,750

$3,750 Average daily rental rate: $263

18. Destin, Florida

Attraction(s): Henderson Beach State Park, Destin Harbor Boardwalk, Crab Island, Big Kahuna's Water and Adventure Park

Henderson Beach State Park, Destin Harbor Boardwalk, Crab Island, Big Kahuna's Water and Adventure Park Median monthly rental revenue: $3,671

$3,671 Average daily rental rate: $271

17. West Yellowstone, Montana

Attraction(s): Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park Median monthly rental revenue: $3,158

$3,158 Average daily rental rate: $298

16. Sanibel Island, Florida

Attraction(s): Bowman's Beach, Captiva Island

Bowman's Beach, Captiva Island Median monthly rental revenue: $3,504

$3,504 Average daily rental rate: $284

15. Napa, California

Attraction(s): Wineries, Napa Valley Wine Train, Russian River

Wineries, Napa Valley Wine Train, Russian River Median monthly rental revenue: $3,200

$3,200 Average daily rental rate: $303

14. Lanai City, Hawaii

Attraction(s): Lanai Island, Puu Pehe overlook, beaches

Lanai Island, Puu Pehe overlook, beaches Median monthly rental revenue: $4,100

$4,100 Average daily rental rate: $309

13. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Attraction(s): Yampa Valley, Yampa River Core Trail, Strawberry Park Hot Springs, Old Town Hot Springs

Yampa Valley, Yampa River Core Trail, Strawberry Park Hot Springs, Old Town Hot Springs Median monthly rental revenue: $3,636

$3,636 Average daily rental rate: $362

12. Key West, Florida

Attraction(s): Florida Keys, Duval Street, Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, abundant fishing

Florida Keys, Duval Street, Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, abundant fishing Median monthly rental revenue: $4,855

$4,855 Average daily rental rate: $350

11. South Lake Tahoe, California

Attraction(s): Lake Tahoe, ski resorts

Lake Tahoe, ski resorts Median monthly rental revenue: $5,464

$5,464 Average daily rental rate: $365

10. West Glacier, Montana

Attraction(s): Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park Median monthly rental revenue: $5,711

$5,711 Average daily rental rate: $355

9. Springdale, Utah

Attraction(s): Zion National Park, the Narrows

Zion National Park, the Narrows Median monthly rental revenue: $6,605

$6,605 Average daily rental rate: $328

8. Jackson, Wyoming

Attraction(s): Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park, Teton Village

Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park, Teton Village Median monthly rental revenue: $5,127

$5,127 Average daily rental rate: $409

7. Barnstable, Massachusetts

Attraction(s): Cape Cod, beaches, John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum

Cape Cod, beaches, John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Median monthly rental revenue: $5,117

$5,117 Average daily rental rate: $427

6. Sonoma, California

Attraction(s): 425-plus wineries, Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve

425-plus wineries, Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve Median monthly rental revenue: $5,473

$5,473 Average daily rental rate: $480

5. Edgartown, Massachusetts

Attraction(s): Martha's Vineyard, Edgartown Lighthouse, Oak Bluffs

Martha's Vineyard, Edgartown Lighthouse, Oak Bluffs Median monthly rental revenue: $5,283

$5,283 Average daily rental rate: $529

4. Telluride, Colorado

Attraction(s): Rocky Mountains, ski resorts, film festival

Rocky Mountains, ski resorts, film festival Median monthly rental revenue: $6,100

$6,100 Average daily rental rate: $512

3. Aspen, Colorado

Attraction(s): Ski resorts, Maroon Bells, Independence Pass

Ski resorts, Maroon Bells, Independence Pass Median monthly rental revenue: $5,200

$5,200 Average daily rental rate: $581

2. Kilauea, Hawaii

Attraction(s): Kauai, Kōke'e State Park, Wailua River State Park

Kauai, Kōke'e State Park, Wailua River State Park Median monthly rental revenue: $6,190

$6,190 Average daily rental rate: $699

1. Big Sur, California

Attraction(s): U.S. Highway 1, a designated American National Scenic Byway through the area; Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park; Pfeiffer and Sand Dollar beaches

U.S. Highway 1, a designated American National Scenic Byway through the area; Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park; Pfeiffer and Sand Dollar beaches Median monthly rental revenue: $18,000

$18,000 Average daily rental rate: $957

Sophia Zolan contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best touristy towns to own rental property by using U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Visit in the USA" rankings, "Best Family Vacations in the USA" and "Best Romantic Getaways" to create a list of 47 top vacation destinations in the U.S. These touristy towns then were analyzed in terms of median annual rental revenue and average daily rental rate for properties in each place, sourced from AirDNA. These two factors were then scored and all 47 places were ranked against each other based on their cumulative score. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 30, 2021.

