Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

The Best Touristy Towns To Own Rental Property

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 15 days ago

Imagine owning a rental property that generates a constant stream of passive income because it's in so much demand with tourists. This can become your reality if you decide to buy property in a town that offers popular local attractions, such as adventurous theme parks, plentiful wineries or majestic mountains.

Find Out: How To Budget and Plan for a Vacation in 2021
Learn More: Cheap Places To Travel On $100 a Day Or Less

If you want to invest in a rental property, the next step is to find the most worthwhile places to buy. To determine the best touristy towns to own rental property, GOBankingRates used U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Visit in the USA" rankings, "Best Family Vacations in the USA" and "Best Romantic Getaways" to create a list of 47 top vacation destinations in the U.S. These touristy towns then were analyzed in terms of median monthly rental revenue and average daily rental rate for properties in each place, sourced from AirDNA . The ranking was developed based on cumulative scores.

With growing platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo, it's easier than ever to find renters for your properties. Overall, there are plenty of U.S. cities where you can own a lucrative investment property.

Last updated: June 24, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06i74Z_0adv4Xpb00

25. Hilton Head, South Carolina

  • Attraction(s): Coligny Beach Park, Driessen Beach Park, approximately 25 championship golf courses
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $3,282
  • Average daily rental rate: $233

Travel Prep: 10 Financial To-Dos Before Going on a Trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRLMU_0adv4Xpb00

24. Charleston, South Carolina

  • Attraction(s): Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, Aiken-Rhett House Museum, The Battery
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $3,263
  • Average daily rental rate: $235

Check Out: 40 Pandemic Airport Secrets Only Insiders Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCLXF_0adv4Xpb00

23. Ocean City, Maryland

  • Attraction(s): Ocean City Boardwalk
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $3,200
  • Average daily rental rate: $249

Heading Out? 10 Credit Cards To Consider for Travel Rewards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6ihk_0adv4Xpb00

22. Sedona, Arizona

  • Attraction(s): Uptown Sedona, Red Rock State Park, Chapel of the Holy Cross, Bell Rock
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $3,920
  • Average daily rental rate: $239

Ouch: 30 Locations With the Priciest Vacation Rentals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c738U_0adv4Xpb00

21. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

  • Attraction(s): Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Ober Gatlinburg, Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, Dollywood
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $4,249
  • Average daily rental rate: $232
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eT8rl_0adv4Xpb00

20. Kihei, Hawaii

  • Attraction(s): Maui, Wai'anapanapa State Park
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $3,263
  • Average daily rental rate: $285
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUlZQ_0adv4Xpb00

19. Bar Harbor, Maine

  • Attraction(s): Acadia National Park
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $3,750
  • Average daily rental rate: $263
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwL7A_0adv4Xpb00

18. Destin, Florida

  • Attraction(s): Henderson Beach State Park, Destin Harbor Boardwalk, Crab Island, Big Kahuna's Water and Adventure Park
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $3,671
  • Average daily rental rate: $271
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xkgg8_0adv4Xpb00

17. West Yellowstone, Montana

  • Attraction(s): Yellowstone National Park
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $3,158
  • Average daily rental rate: $298
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZ87s_0adv4Xpb00

16. Sanibel Island, Florida

  • Attraction(s): Bowman's Beach, Captiva Island
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $3,504
  • Average daily rental rate: $284
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yljya_0adv4Xpb00

15. Napa, California

  • Attraction(s): Wineries, Napa Valley Wine Train, Russian River
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $3,200
  • Average daily rental rate: $303
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8X2Y_0adv4Xpb00

14. Lanai City, Hawaii

  • Attraction(s): Lanai Island, Puu Pehe overlook, beaches
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $4,100
  • Average daily rental rate: $309
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yOlM_0adv4Xpb00

13. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

  • Attraction(s): Yampa Valley, Yampa River Core Trail, Strawberry Park Hot Springs, Old Town Hot Springs
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $3,636
  • Average daily rental rate: $362
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fcwso_0adv4Xpb00

12. Key West, Florida

  • Attraction(s): Florida Keys, Duval Street, Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, abundant fishing
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $4,855
  • Average daily rental rate: $350
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7THp_0adv4Xpb00

11. South Lake Tahoe, California

  • Attraction(s): Lake Tahoe, ski resorts
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,464
  • Average daily rental rate: $365
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUvcp_0adv4Xpb00

10. West Glacier, Montana

  • Attraction(s): Glacier National Park
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,711
  • Average daily rental rate: $355
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UA3LD_0adv4Xpb00

9. Springdale, Utah

  • Attraction(s): Zion National Park, the Narrows
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $6,605
  • Average daily rental rate: $328
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KPgv_0adv4Xpb00

8. Jackson, Wyoming

  • Attraction(s): Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park, Teton Village
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,127
  • Average daily rental rate: $409
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vhe7_0adv4Xpb00

7. Barnstable, Massachusetts

  • Attraction(s): Cape Cod, beaches, John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,117
  • Average daily rental rate: $427
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7fnM_0adv4Xpb00

6. Sonoma, California

  • Attraction(s): 425-plus wineries, Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,473
  • Average daily rental rate: $480
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YQ9F_0adv4Xpb00

5. Edgartown, Massachusetts

  • Attraction(s): Martha's Vineyard, Edgartown Lighthouse, Oak Bluffs
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,283
  • Average daily rental rate: $529
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkifb_0adv4Xpb00

4. Telluride, Colorado

  • Attraction(s): Rocky Mountains, ski resorts, film festival
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $6,100
  • Average daily rental rate: $512
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w52Ga_0adv4Xpb00

3. Aspen, Colorado

  • Attraction(s): Ski resorts, Maroon Bells, Independence Pass
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,200
  • Average daily rental rate: $581
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjUHl_0adv4Xpb00

2. Kilauea, Hawaii

  • Attraction(s): Kauai, Kōke'e State Park, Wailua River State Park
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $6,190
  • Average daily rental rate: $699
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PAL0z_0adv4Xpb00

1. Big Sur, California

  • Attraction(s): U.S. Highway 1, a designated American National Scenic Byway through the area; Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park; Pfeiffer and Sand Dollar beaches
  • Median monthly rental revenue: $18,000
  • Average daily rental rate: $957

More From GOBankingRates

    Sophia Zolan contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best touristy towns to own rental property by using U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Visit in the USA" rankings, "Best Family Vacations in the USA" and "Best Romantic Getaways" to create a list of 47 top vacation destinations in the U.S. These touristy towns then were analyzed in terms of median annual rental revenue and average daily rental rate for properties in each place, sourced from AirDNA. These two factors were then scored and all 47 places were ranked against each other based on their cumulative score. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 30, 2021.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Best Touristy Towns To Own Rental Property

    What are your thoughts?
    Post
    Community Policy
    GOBankingRates

    GOBankingRates

    El Segundo, CA
    37K+
    Followers
    4K+
    Post
    8M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

     https://www.gobankingrates.com
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    California State
    State
    Montana State
    State
    Massachusetts State
    State
    Hawaii State
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Vacation Rental#House Rental#Florida Keys#Aiken Rhett House Museum#Maryland Attraction#Chapel Of The Holy Cross#Bell Rock Median#Florida Attraction#Montana Attraction#Bowman S Beach#Utah Attraction#Grand Teton National Park
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    News Break
    Lifestyle
    News Break
    Airbnb
    News Break
    Economy
    News Break
    Travel
    News Break
    Celebrities
    Related
    Home & GardenHouzz

    The 10 Most Popular Patios of Spring 2021

    This Trending Now story features the most-saved patio photos uploaded to Houzz since April 1, 2021. With summer in full swing, you might be looking for fresh ways to update your patio for lounging, cooking, dining and entertaining. You’ll find plenty of inspiration in this countdown of the most-saved new patio photos uploaded to Houzz in spring 2021.
    San Francisco, CAjsfashionista.com

    The Ritz-Carlton Hotel North Tahoe Truckee

    It’s hard to believe it took almost 1.5 years of living in San Francisco for me to make it to Lake Tahoe. I’m actually quite embarrassed it took so long but it was definitely worth the wait. I was lucky enough to have a perfect excuse for a June Tahoe Visit. A belated Mother’s Day visit from my Mom. After looking into the Hotel options in Lake Tahoe I immediately decided on staying at The Ritz-Carlton North Tahoe (Truckee). Their property is in North Tahoe, about 3.5 hours from San Francisco and is beautiful. It was 2009 so is in excellent condition and both the facilities and the service was spectacular.It’s hard to believe it took almost 1.5 years of living in San Francisco for me to make it to Lake Tahoe. I’m actually quite embarrassed it took so long but it was definitely worth the wait. I was lucky enough to have a perfect excuse for a June Tahoe Visit. A belated Mother’s Day visit from my Mom. After looking into the Hotel options in Lake Tahoe I immediately decided on staying with the Ritz-Carlton. Their property is in North Tahoe, about 3.5 hours from San Francisco and is beautiful. It was built in 2009 so is in excellent condition and both the facilities and the service was spectacular.
    Real EstateFOXBusiness

    The most affordable places to buy a vacation home right now

    Demand for vacation homes in the U.S. remains high amid a surge that began last year, but FOX Business combed through the latest data to find the most affordable places to pick up a second home where you can relax – and maybe beat the crowd. The National Association of...
    LifestylePosted by
    B106

    Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

    Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
    Lifestylesmartertravel.com

    The 15 Best Vacation Rentals Under $100

    Looking for a budget vacation rental? You won’t believe the incredible vacation rentals you can find for less than $100 a night. When vacation rentals are this cheap, you can travel more often—and who doesn’t want that? We’ve found everything from urban lofts to water view cottages in this budget. Perhaps one of these will inspire your next vacation.
    TravelPosted by
    103.7 The Hawk

    Crowded Glacier Entrances Have Visitors on Dangerous Backroads

    For many Montanans, we are all too familiar with the backroads. Sometimes it is our way of escaping civilization for a short time. Spending time driving the winding, and seemingly endless, forest service roads. Knowing the minute we leave the pavement, that we need to be prepared for what could happen. For starters, there is little to NO cell phone service on the backroads. Meaning there is not many chances for you to simply call for help in the case of a flat tire or breakdown. Not to mention, Montanans are aware that the bumpy backroads are no place for a mini van or a sedan. 4 wheel drive trucks or SUVs have better equipped suspension to handle those bumpy roads. But, for someone from Los Angeles or Chicago, this knowledge is something they lack when leaving the pavement.
    Traveltravelawaits.com

    10 Essential Ranger Tips For Visiting Grand Teton National Park

    Grand Teton National Park, located in the Rocky Mountains’ Teton Range, has more than 300,000 acres of valleys, mountain meadows, lakes, and rugged mountain peaks – and 200 miles of trails. The park, located in northwest Wyoming south of Yellowstone National Park, is also known for being home to large numbers of bears, elk, bison, mule deer, and pronghorn.
    Idaho StatePosted by
    Big Country News

    Short-Term Rental Issues Plague Small Idaho town Near Yellowstone

    ISLAND PARK — Idaho’s picturesque views and endless supply of outdoor recreational opportunities have always attracted visitors — tourists and new residents alike. But the dynamic changed in the past decade, with the rise of third-party rental websites like Airbnb, VRBO and Vacasa. These short-term rentals and vacation homes opened up lodging to more visitors in some corners of the state.
    TravelPosted by
    TravelNoire

    Here Is How You Can Stay In Hawai'i For Just $75 A Night

    If you are looking for the kind of soul awakening trip in Hawai’i that will be low-cost and is far from the tourist bustling areas, then Haleakalā National Park is the remote destination for you. The historic national park, consuming 33,265 acres of Maui, is a wilderness heavy landmark that holds one of the dormant volcanoes out of the four others that sit within Hawai’i’s chain of islands.
    Mississippi StateOnlyInYourState

    It’s Official: Mississippi’s Very Own Natchez Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year

    Where better to get your fill of small town charm than one of the best small towns in the country? Luckily, you won’t have to travel far. Natchez was recently named one of “the 15 best small towns to visit in 2021.” Advice you’ll want to heed, the riverfront town has got a lot to offer, including historic sites, a lively downtown, fun festivals, and more.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy