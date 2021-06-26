The Best Touristy Towns To Own Rental Property
Imagine owning a rental property that generates a constant stream of passive income because it's in so much demand with tourists. This can become your reality if you decide to buy property in a town that offers popular local attractions, such as adventurous theme parks, plentiful wineries or majestic mountains.
If you want to invest in a rental property, the next step is to find the most worthwhile places to buy. To determine the best touristy towns to own rental property, GOBankingRates used U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Visit in the USA" rankings, "Best Family Vacations in the USA" and "Best Romantic Getaways" to create a list of 47 top vacation destinations in the U.S. These touristy towns then were analyzed in terms of median monthly rental revenue and average daily rental rate for properties in each place, sourced from AirDNA . The ranking was developed based on cumulative scores.
With growing platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo, it's easier than ever to find renters for your properties. Overall, there are plenty of U.S. cities where you can own a lucrative investment property.
Last updated: June 24, 2021
25. Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Attraction(s): Coligny Beach Park, Driessen Beach Park, approximately 25 championship golf courses
- Median monthly rental revenue: $3,282
- Average daily rental rate: $233
24. Charleston, South Carolina
- Attraction(s): Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, Aiken-Rhett House Museum, The Battery
- Median monthly rental revenue: $3,263
- Average daily rental rate: $235
23. Ocean City, Maryland
- Attraction(s): Ocean City Boardwalk
- Median monthly rental revenue: $3,200
- Average daily rental rate: $249
22. Sedona, Arizona
- Attraction(s): Uptown Sedona, Red Rock State Park, Chapel of the Holy Cross, Bell Rock
- Median monthly rental revenue: $3,920
- Average daily rental rate: $239
21. Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- Attraction(s): Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Ober Gatlinburg, Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, Dollywood
- Median monthly rental revenue: $4,249
- Average daily rental rate: $232
20. Kihei, Hawaii
- Attraction(s): Maui, Wai'anapanapa State Park
- Median monthly rental revenue: $3,263
- Average daily rental rate: $285
19. Bar Harbor, Maine
- Attraction(s): Acadia National Park
- Median monthly rental revenue: $3,750
- Average daily rental rate: $263
18. Destin, Florida
- Attraction(s): Henderson Beach State Park, Destin Harbor Boardwalk, Crab Island, Big Kahuna's Water and Adventure Park
- Median monthly rental revenue: $3,671
- Average daily rental rate: $271
17. West Yellowstone, Montana
- Attraction(s): Yellowstone National Park
- Median monthly rental revenue: $3,158
- Average daily rental rate: $298
16. Sanibel Island, Florida
- Attraction(s): Bowman's Beach, Captiva Island
- Median monthly rental revenue: $3,504
- Average daily rental rate: $284
15. Napa, California
- Attraction(s): Wineries, Napa Valley Wine Train, Russian River
- Median monthly rental revenue: $3,200
- Average daily rental rate: $303
14. Lanai City, Hawaii
- Attraction(s): Lanai Island, Puu Pehe overlook, beaches
- Median monthly rental revenue: $4,100
- Average daily rental rate: $309
13. Steamboat Springs, Colorado
- Attraction(s): Yampa Valley, Yampa River Core Trail, Strawberry Park Hot Springs, Old Town Hot Springs
- Median monthly rental revenue: $3,636
- Average daily rental rate: $362
12. Key West, Florida
- Attraction(s): Florida Keys, Duval Street, Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, abundant fishing
- Median monthly rental revenue: $4,855
- Average daily rental rate: $350
11. South Lake Tahoe, California
- Attraction(s): Lake Tahoe, ski resorts
- Median monthly rental revenue: $5,464
- Average daily rental rate: $365
10. West Glacier, Montana
- Attraction(s): Glacier National Park
- Median monthly rental revenue: $5,711
- Average daily rental rate: $355
9. Springdale, Utah
- Attraction(s): Zion National Park, the Narrows
- Median monthly rental revenue: $6,605
- Average daily rental rate: $328
8. Jackson, Wyoming
- Attraction(s): Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park, Teton Village
- Median monthly rental revenue: $5,127
- Average daily rental rate: $409
7. Barnstable, Massachusetts
- Attraction(s): Cape Cod, beaches, John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum
- Median monthly rental revenue: $5,117
- Average daily rental rate: $427
6. Sonoma, California
- Attraction(s): 425-plus wineries, Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve
- Median monthly rental revenue: $5,473
- Average daily rental rate: $480
5. Edgartown, Massachusetts
- Attraction(s): Martha's Vineyard, Edgartown Lighthouse, Oak Bluffs
- Median monthly rental revenue: $5,283
- Average daily rental rate: $529
4. Telluride, Colorado
- Attraction(s): Rocky Mountains, ski resorts, film festival
- Median monthly rental revenue: $6,100
- Average daily rental rate: $512
3. Aspen, Colorado
- Attraction(s): Ski resorts, Maroon Bells, Independence Pass
- Median monthly rental revenue: $5,200
- Average daily rental rate: $581
2. Kilauea, Hawaii
- Attraction(s): Kauai, Kōke'e State Park, Wailua River State Park
- Median monthly rental revenue: $6,190
- Average daily rental rate: $699
1. Big Sur, California
- Attraction(s): U.S. Highway 1, a designated American National Scenic Byway through the area; Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park; Pfeiffer and Sand Dollar beaches
- Median monthly rental revenue: $18,000
- Average daily rental rate: $957
Sophia Zolan contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best touristy towns to own rental property by using U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Visit in the USA" rankings, "Best Family Vacations in the USA" and "Best Romantic Getaways" to create a list of 47 top vacation destinations in the U.S. These touristy towns then were analyzed in terms of median annual rental revenue and average daily rental rate for properties in each place, sourced from AirDNA. These two factors were then scored and all 47 places were ranked against each other based on their cumulative score. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 30, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Best Touristy Towns To Own Rental Property