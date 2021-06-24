Harry and Meghan didn't want to call Archie the Earl of Dumbarton because it contains the word 'dumb'
It may seem that they are worlds apart, but one thing that privately-educated boys at top British boarding schools and teenage girls at American high schools have in common is a culture of bullying - sometimes playful, sometimes more serious. So perhaps, considering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's educational histories, it's unsurprising that the royal couple were concerned about name-calling when it came to choosing their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's title.www.tatler.com