Harry and Meghan didn't want to call Archie the Earl of Dumbarton because it contains the word 'dumb'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may seem that they are worlds apart, but one thing that privately-educated boys at top British boarding schools and teenage girls at American high schools have in common is a culture of bullying - sometimes playful, sometimes more serious. So perhaps, considering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's educational histories, it's unsurprising that the royal couple were concerned about name-calling when it came to choosing their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's title.

