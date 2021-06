Claudia Jessie, aka Eloise in Bridgerton, knew the Netflix drama was going to be a success. But she had no idea just how much of a success - as even the actress was shocked by how much of a 'cultural phenomenon' the show became, with the likes of the Kardashians and Mila Kunis becoming fans. 'You know it's not going to be a flop, right? Because it's Shondaland [TV legend Shonda Rhimes' production company] and Netflix,' Claudia laughs on the phone to Grazia, speaking from her house boat in Birmingham. 'And because of how beautiful everything was: the costumes, and the wigs, and the hair, and the phenomenal sets. But it's certainly not within my nature to have thought it was going to become what it did.'