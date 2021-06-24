Cancel
UK to Ban Keeping Elephants Captive in Zoos

By Anna Starostinetskaya
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Kingdom government is slated to ban the captivity of elephants in zoos and safaris in its Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill set to be passed later this year. Initiated by environment minister Zac Goldsmith, the ban will be supported by a forthcoming report about the welfare of elephants in captivity and the impossibility of satisfying their natural behaviors in a zoo setting. This piece of legislation is part of a broader set of zoo reforms expected to be added to the Kept Animals Bill.

