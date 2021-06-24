D.C. Woman Starts New Job Without Her Well-Worn Hawaiian Shirt

You look back and realize you made all the wrong friends. dated all the wrong girls. said i love you to all the wrong people. (“2 a.m. or dawn” 140) The speaker in Scott Laudati’s new-to-many collection Hawaiian Shirts in the Electric Chair REDUX is a young man facing the normal problems of his age group—disappointments in love, career issues, and worries about America, its people, and the environment. The book is a republishing of Laudati’s first poetry collection Hawaiian Shirts in the Electric Chair (2014), which has gone out of print (hence, the word redux, signifying “revived” or “brought back”). For this REDUX version of the collection, he edited a number of the original poems and added ten new ones; so, to an extent, this is a brand-new book. The result is a no-holds-barred collection of engaging, “real,” and sometimes humorous poems in which a young poet goes out into the world, confronting what it means to be an adult.