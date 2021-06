There is that one store or establishment for all of us that we wish would accept Monopoly money as real currency. For me, it’s TJ Maxx. They have EVERYTHING! Candles? Yup! A trendy pair of tie dye sneakers. You bet! A nice fake plant that looks real and fools everyone who comes over into thinking you are a responsible person who can keep something else alive? They have a whole aisle of those. If TJ Maxx said they were accepting Monopoly money even for just a two hour period, I would make it RAIN monopoly money.