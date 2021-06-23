Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

906 Winslow Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23235

Richmond.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFabulous multi generational home over 3000 sq ft of splendor. Original owners have loved & enjoyed the serenity of an almost 2 acre private lot in quiet cul de sac. This home offers stately brick front, graceful formal living & dining rooms, handsomely appointed with molding & chair rail. Your guests will awe at the luxury of gleaming wood floors on the entire first floor, cozy family room with fireplace all under 9 foot ceilings. Break out of quarantine and enjoy the company of friends in the impressive kitchen with rich, warm tones, double edge granite countertops ,oversized island, copious custom cabinets, tile backsplash with inlay, wall mounted range hood and much more. Can’t find a master suite you love? Spacious master with jetted tub for your rejuvenation, double sinks and shower. Don’t miss the third floor 34 foot long flex space for private gym and office. The surprises don’t stop there. First floor has an amazing in-law suite for guests, extended family or for a cool hang out, complete with full bath. Enjoy peaceful woods surrounding the backyard,stamped concrete patio& walkway, ample paved parking and IN charming Bon Air where neighbors are friendly and charm abounds.

