Chapel Hill, NC

The Effect Of Nikole Hannah-Jones' Tenure Denial On Black Faculty, Staff And Students

NPR
 8 days ago

The stakes have heightened in a battle between New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. The journalist was hired as a professor at the university but has been effectively denied tenure so far. This week, her legal team informed the university that she will not join the faculty unless she is offered that guarantee. This fight has had ripple effects. Black faculty members, staff and students have left the school since the controversy began, and more say they will follow suit. Joining us now is Dawna Jones. She is the chair of the Carolina Black Caucus, a group of black faculty members, students and alumni at UNC Chapel Hill.

www.npr.org
