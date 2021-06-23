5121 Chelsea Brook Ln, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to your new home! This beautiful cape cod is located in the highly sought after Crystal Creek neighborhood in the heart of Glen Allen. As you enter the home you are greeted by a beautiful living room with hardwood floors and cozy fireplace. The hardwood floors carry into the kitchen featuring a gas stove and double oven, as well as granite countertops. The first floor also features two spacious bedrooms, and updated full bath and laundry room. As you head upstairs you are greeted by another updated full bathroom and two extremely spacious bedrooms with lots of natural light. Home features: dimensional roof (2019), HVAC (2016), Trane furnace (2012).