Providence, RI

Rose Marie Martin, of Providence, Passes at 61

By Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
GoLocalProv
 13 days ago

Rose Marie (Goon) Martin, 61, of Providence, passed away June 21, 2021. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the later Robert and Shirley (Perry) Goon. She was the loving mother of Jeanna Martin, Tina McLynch, and Joseph Martin. Sister of Robert Chu, George Goon, Armando Mollicone, Deborah Chu, Gladys Goon-Chaffee, Monica Goon, Geraldine Goon, and Sabrina Bertoncini. Cherished grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of one. She leaves several nieces and nephews and was the aunt of the late Shirley Goon-Donnelly and Krystal Chu.

