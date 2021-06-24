TV Schedule

This summer on Antenna TV, there will be some changes to the lineup but they will not affect the weekday schedule. All the changes are for their weekend lineup beginning Saturday, July 3, 2021. The Saturday morning lineup gets a makeover from 5-9am, with The Ropers and Three's a Crowd coming back to the schedule airing Saturdays 5-6am, leading into an hour each of Alice, Barney Miller and Benson from 6-9am. These changes replace The Paul Lynde Show, Lotsa Luck and What's Happening Now!!, as all three series are leaving the schedule. Moving on to evening, both Saturdays and Sunday from 5-7pm will now be an hour each of Maude and Archie Bunker's Place, as they also come back to the lineup replacing the What's Happening Now!! block. The rest of the lineup will remain as it is currently (the previously announced Spring 2021 lineup).