UGE Signs Nine New Commercial Solar Projects in the Philippines

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTCBB:ADTFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of the line cutting component of the 2021 IP program at the Oakes Gold Project in the Geraldton-Beardmore Greenstone Belt (GBGB) of Northern Ontario. A total of 12.8-line kilometres were cut to expand the IP grid to the east and to the west in preparation for a late summer drill program at Oakes. Canadian Exploration Services Inc. of Kirkland Lake has been contracted to complete 12-line km's and expand the historic IP grid from 1000 metres to 2300 metres in length. The IP geophysical program is expected to commence in early July.