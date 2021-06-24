UGE Signs Nine New Commercial Solar Projects in the Philippines
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar energy solutions, is pleased to announce nine new projects signed by its UGE Philippines subsidiary, totaling 3MW in rated capacity. The nine projects are expected to become operational by the end of 2022. Across all nine projects, UGE's clients are expected to save upwards of 30% on their energy bills by choosing to adopt solar energy.