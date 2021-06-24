Cancel
OneSoft Strengthens Board, Adding Independent Director with 50 Years of Industry and Business Experience

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB: OSSIF) ("OneSoft") is pleased to announce that R. David Webster, P.Eng. has joined the OneSoft Board of Directors ("BOD") as an independent director, effective immediately.

