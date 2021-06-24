Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Appoints Rahul Mewawalla to its Board

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Phico Therapeutics Ltd ('Phico'), a biotechnology company developing engineered phage technology as the basis of a new generation of antibiotics to overcome antibacterial resistance, today announced the appointment of Richard Nagle as Chair of its Board of Directors. The appointment follows the company's recent funding from Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) to advance its SASPject antibacterial therapy of up to $5.3million USD to support preclinical development, plus up to $12.86million more if the project progresses successfully to Phase 1 clinical trials, subject to available funding (circa. £13.2million GBP total). This is in addition to the £7m of funding led by British Growth Fund (BGF).