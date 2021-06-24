Cancel
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Appoints Rahul Mewawalla to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) which franchises gourmet chocolate and confection stores and manufactures premium chocolates and other confectionery products, today announced the appointment of Mr. Rahul Mewawalla to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective June 18, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com
Businessinformation-age.com

Kyndryl names Antoine Shagoury as CTO, launches Customer Advisory Practice

Kyndryl, the independent managed infrastructure services business to spin out from IBM, has appointed Antoine Shagoury as its new CTO, and established its new Customer Advisory Practice. New Kyndryl CTO Shagoury joins the managed infrastructure services company as a venture partner at Ridge-Lane LP, having previously served as an executive...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

TradePending Appoints New CFO and Product Director

TradePending, a leading provider of vehicle valuation and merchandising software to car dealerships, announces the appointment of two senior executives. Tom Parker joins as Chief Financial Officer, with Craige Ruffin joining as the Director of Product. "Tom and Craige are welcome additions to...
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Beazer Homes Appoints Lloyd E. Johnson to Board of Directors

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) announced today the appointment of Lloyd E. Johnson to its Board of Directors. Mr. Johnson brings to the Board 40 years of experience in a variety of leadership roles. He will serve on the Company's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. From 2004-2015, Mr....
BusinessStreetInsider.com

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Appoints Christopher E. Kubasik as new CEO

Christopher E. Kubasik today succeeded William M. Brown as Chief Executive Officer of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) – becoming the second CEO in its history as a combined company. The planned transition was first announced in October 2018 as part of L3Harris' merger of equals and has been unanimously re-affirmed by the Board of Directors.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) Appoints Franco Valle as CFO

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers, announced the appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Valle is an accomplished financial expert who brings extensive experiences to Biomea, in particular with building the necessary infrastructure to support clinical and operational growth within biotech companies. Mr. Valle will also assume the role of Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer upon joining.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Beazer Homes (BZH) Appoints Lloyd E. Johnson to its Board

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) announced today the appointment of Lloyd E. Johnson to its Board of Directors. Mr. Johnson brings to the Board 40 years of experience in a variety of leadership roles. He will serve on the Company's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ameriwest Lithium Announces Appointments of Chief Financial Officer and a Veteran Mining Engineer to the Company's Strategic Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (FSE: 5HV0) (the "Company" or "Ameriwest") is pleased to announce the appointment of Graeme Wright as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Gregory Bell to the Company's Advisory Board.
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Phico Therapeutics Appoints Richard Nagle as Chairman of its Board

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Phico Therapeutics Ltd ('Phico'), a biotechnology company developing engineered phage technology as the basis of a new generation of antibiotics to overcome antibacterial resistance, today announced the appointment of Richard Nagle as Chair of its Board of Directors. The appointment follows the company's recent funding from Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) to advance its SASPject antibacterial therapy of up to $5.3million USD to support preclinical development, plus up to $12.86million more if the project progresses successfully to Phase 1 clinical trials, subject to available funding (circa. £13.2million GBP total). This is in addition to the £7m of funding led by British Growth Fund (BGF).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Provides Recapitalization Update

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today provided a recapitalization update following the completion of its recent offerings of $345 million of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2026 and $175 million of shares of the Company's common stock. As previously disclosed, the Company used the net proceeds from the offerings to fund approximately $457.4 million payable in connection with the repurchase of 150,000 shares of its previously outstanding Series A convertible preferred stock and the conversion of the remaining 50,000 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock into approximately 2.4 million shares of the Company's common stock, which simplified the Company's capital structure.
Businessmonitordaily.com

Visual Lease Hires Zerega as SVP of Sales

Guy Zerega joined Visual Lease, a provider of lease optimization software, as senior vice president of sales. He will be responsible for expanding and supporting the company's community of more than 700 customers. In his role, Zerega will oversee the company's sales, business development, alliances and account management functions. Before...
Businessframinghamsource.com

CeQur Appoints Doubleday and Dr. Gaugler To Board of Directors

LUCERNE, Switzerland & MARLBOROUGH – CeQur®, a medical device company committed to simplifying the lives of people with diabetes by revolutionizing insulin-delivery solutions, announced the appointments of Rick Doubleday and Meret Gaugler, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hercules Capital Announces The Appointment Of Wade Loo To Its Board Of Directors

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) - Get Report ("Hercules" or the "Company"), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that effective July 1, 2021, Wade Loo was appointed to the Hercules board of directors. Mr. Loo brings over 40 years of business experience in all aspects of financial reporting serving public companies - from emerging startups going public to large-cap multinationals.
Businessaithority.com

Vonage Appoints Stephen M. Ward, Jr. To Its Board of Directors

Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has appointed Stephen M. Ward, Jr. to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Ward is a member of the founding team of C3.ai, the leading developer of Artificial Intelligence enterprise platforms, and retired President and Chief Executive Officer for Lenovo Group Limited. With Ward's appointment, Vonage's Board will be comprised of 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Akoya (AKYA) Appoints Scott Mendel to its Board

Akoya Biosciences Inc., (NASDAQ: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the appointment of diagnostics industry leader Scott Mendel to its board of directors. "I am delighted to join...
BusinessConfectionary News

Barry Callebaut acquires Europe Chocolate Company (ECC)

Acquisition strengthens Barry Callebaut's manufacturing capabilities in the growing market of highly customised industrial chocolate. The Barry Callebaut Group has announced it is acquiring Europe Chocolate Company (ECC), a Belgian privately-owned B2B manufacturer of chocolate specialties and decorations. In a statement, the Swiss-headquartered company said it has signed an agreement...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dril-Quip (DRQ) Announces Addition to its Board of Directors

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the 'Company' or 'Dril-Quip') announced today that Darryl K. Willis has been appointed to its Board of Directors upon the recommendation of its Nominating and Governance Committee.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Announces The Appointment Of Kenneth Knight To Its Board Of Directors

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Kenneth Knight as a non-employee director of the Company, effective on June 21, 2021. The Board has also appointed Mr. Knight to serve on its Audit and Finance Committee.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

J2 Global (JCOM) Announces Trace Harris Appointed to Board of Directors

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced the appointment to its board of directors of Trace Harris, a finance and strategy executive with deep experience in global transactions, partnerships, and governance.