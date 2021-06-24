Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Appoints Rahul Mewawalla to its Board
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) which franchises gourmet chocolate and confection stores and manufactures premium chocolates and other confectionery products, today announced the appointment of Mr. Rahul Mewawalla to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective June 18, 2021.www.streetinsider.com