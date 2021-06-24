Cancel
Metal Mining

Idaho Champion Gold Commences IP Survey at Champagne Gold Project

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB: GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ("Idaho Champion" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced an Induced Polarization - Resistivity Survey ("IP Survey") at its 100% controlled Champagne Gold Project ("Champagne") near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.

