Idaho Champion Gold Commences IP Survey at Champagne Gold Project
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB: GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ("Idaho Champion" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced an Induced Polarization - Resistivity Survey ("IP Survey") at its 100% controlled Champagne Gold Project ("Champagne") near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.