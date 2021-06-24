Cancel
Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA for Investigational Vutrisiran for the Treatment of the Polyneuropathy of Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis

 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. The FDA has set an action date of April 14, 2022 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), and the Agency has indicated that they are not currently planning an advisory committee meeting as part of the NDA review.

