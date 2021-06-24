Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA for Investigational Vutrisiran for the Treatment of the Polyneuropathy of Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) ("Theravance Biopharma"), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, announced today that it intends to offer its ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering. Theravance Biopharma also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of ordinary shares in the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.