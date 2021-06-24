Lilly's (LLY) donanemab receives U.S. FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation for treatment of Alzheimer's disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for donanemab, Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE: LLY) investigational antibody therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Breakthrough Therapy designation aims to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition when preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement on a clinically significant endpoint(s) over already available therapies that have received full FDA approval.