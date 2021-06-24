Cancel
San Diego, CA

Tryp Therapeutics to Present at the Psych Investor Summit

 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) (FSE: 8FW) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways, announced today that it is presenting at the Psych Investor Summit: Research & Development. The conference will be held virtually on July 7. Greg McKee, Chairman and CEO, will present information on the company and its drug development pipeline in addition to contributing to a panel discussion on the future of research and development activities for psychedelic drug compounds.

