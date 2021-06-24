Cancel
Plurilock Secures US$190,000 Contract with U.S. Federal Agency

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has secured a contract worth US$190,000 with a U.S. federal agency under National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP), a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle (GWAC).

www.streetinsider.com
BusinessWiredpr News

E3 Metals Appoints Energy Executive as Chief Financial Officer – Press Release

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ – E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV:ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) technology innovator, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Raymond Chow as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 1, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fredonia Mining Inc. (Formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.) Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Fredonia Mining Inc. (TSXV: RRCC.P) (formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it completed its previously announced arm's length qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Fredonia Management Limited ("Fredonia Management") by way of a three-cornered plan of merger (the "Merger") under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with an effective closing date of June 24, 2021. Pursuant to the plan of Merger, Fredonia Mining Corp., a new, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands, merged with Fredonia Management, as consideration for which the Company acquired all of the outstanding shares of the merged company in exchange for the issuance of common shares of the Company. For more information on the Qualifying Transaction, refer to the filing statement of the Company dated June 22, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ameriwest Lithium Announces Appointments of Chief Financial Officer and a Veteran Mining Engineer to the Company's Strategic Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (FSE: 5HV0) (the "Company" or "Ameriwest") is pleased to announce the appointment of Graeme Wright as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Gregory Bell to the Company's Advisory Board.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BioCure Technology Inc. Commences Dual Listing in Germany and Announces New Contracts

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Biocure Technology Corp. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF)(CURE or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has started with its dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As the Company is seeing increased investor interest due to its potential European partnerships with Symbasis GmbH in Germany and S&R Biopharm in Bulgaria and as it plans to move towards it's Car-T trials later this year, the Company believes the dual listing of its shares in Frankfurt will increase the ability for European investors to become shareholders in the Company. The Company also expects to see increased liquidity in it's shares as a result of the dual listing.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Arizona Metals Corp Filed Updated Technical Reports

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSXV: AMC) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") has filed updated technical reports in respect of its Kay Mine Project and Sugarloaf Peak Project. The technical reports, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Kay Mine Project, Yavapai County, Arizona, USA," dated June 23, 2021 (the "Kay Mine Technical Report"), and "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Sugarloaf Peak Gold Project La Paz County, Arizona," dated June 16, 2021 (the "Sugarloaf Peak Technical Report"), have been filed on SEDAR under the Company's issue profile.
Businessthewealthrace.com

Amazon acquires secure chat app used by government agencies : stocks

Https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/25/amazon-acquires-wickr-secure-messaging-app-used-by-government-agencies.html. Amazon Net Providers has acquired Wickr, a preferred safe messaging platform, the corporate introduced Friday. It comes as Amazon’s cloud-computing unit seems to select up extra authorities enterprise. Amazon is doing an excellent job by maintain reinvesting the revenue. It is a good instance by strengthen the AWS to...
BusinessShareCast

Wincanton secures contract extension with Ikea

Logistics provider Wincanton said on Thursday that it has been awarded contract extensions by Ikea to operate its customer distribution centres in Medway, Kent and Harlow, Essex, for five and two years respectively. 4,051.12. 16:21 24/06/21. n/a. n/a. 7,311.82. 16:30 24/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,272.42. 16:30 24/06/21. 1.67%. 70.21. 427.00p. 16:17...
California StateStreetInsider.com

Plurilock Wins Competitive US$210,000 Purchase Order with California State Taxation Agency

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has secured a purchase order with a California state taxation agency worth US$210,000.
Businessexecutivegov.com

Atlas Research, Prometheus Federal Services Joint Venture Secures Potential $1B VA Contract For IT Architecture

Titan Alpha, a joint venture between Prometheus Federal Services (PFS) and Atlas Research, announced on Tuesday it secured a potential $1 billion 10-year contract to support the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Research and Development (ORD) in achieving an integrated research enterprise architecture. The contract was awarded on the VHA Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT) contract.
California StateStreetInsider.com

Plurilock Receives US$400,000 Order from California State Healthcare Agency

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has received an order from a California state healthcare agency worth US$400,000 under the NASPO ValuePoint program.
BusinessShareCast

Capita secures £528m contract extension with European telecoms provider

Building on the current framework contract, the extension now has a minimum volume base and is worth up to £528m to the order book, including a four-year contract extension beginning January 2023, a pre-priced option for a further three-year contract extension, and a volume underpin for 2022. Capita said it...
Aerospace & Defensewashingtonexec.com

ASRC Federal Subsidiary Wins $67M NOAA Contract

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has chosen ASRC Federal Space and Defense, a subsidiary of ASRC Federal, to support the Engineering Mission Operations Support Services VI contract. This contract supports NOAA’s efforts to further deploy, manage and collect data from vital satellite programs to monitor weather, environment and climate...
Medical & Biotechthecannabisbusinessnews.com

Closing securities-for-debt transactions will enable Elixxer to benefit from medical cannabis in the EU and elsewhere

MONTRÉAL, June 28, 2021 – The Newswire – Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR) (OTC-QB: ELIXF) (“elixir” or the “Companies) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced securities transactions with AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP (“AIP“) And Arlington Capital LP (“Arlington“), According to which the Company has paid (i) $ 3,656,310 of the debt due to AIP by issuing a total of 243,754,000 common shares of the Company at an assumed price of $ 0.015 per share and 243,754,000 common stock purchase warrants to AIP (the”AIP debt settlement“) And (ii) $ 3,656,310 in liabilities due to Arlington through the issuance of a total of 243,754,000 common shares of the Company to Arlington at an assumed price of $ 0.015 per share and 243,754,000 common stock purchase warrants (the”Arlington debt settlement“). Each warrant is exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issue at an exercise price of $ 0.05 each.
Economybeincrypto.com

Coinbase Unveils Solidify Smart Contract Security Tools

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has unveiled new tools to detect and classify smart contract security risks. In a blog post on June 23, the crypto exchange giant announced that it has developed a tool called Solidify (not to be confused with programming language Solidity). The tool will be used to...
Miami, FLStreetInsider.com

Global Crossing Airlines and Canada Jetlines Announce Closing of Spin-Out of Canada Jetlines

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV:JET) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the "Company" or "GlobalX") and Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. ("Jetlines") are pleased to announce that effective June 28, 2021, they have closed the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which GlobalX has completed a spin-out of the shares of Jetlines to its shareholders.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Capella Space wins research contract from U.S. Space Development Agency

WASHINGTON — Radar satellite imagery startup Capella Space on June 14 received a $3 million research contract in support of the Space Development Agency’s National Defense Space Architecture. Capella Space was selected through a “broad agency announcement” issued by the space agency in January seeking proposals on a wide range...
Militaryhomelandprepnews.com

BAE secures $90.2M contract with U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy recently awarded a $90.2 million contract to BAE Systems to maintain and modernize the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego. “The upcoming USS San Diego project is a major event in the service life of the ship, expanding its capability to execute a wide range of naval missions for many years to come,” David M. Thomas Jr., vice president and general manager of BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, said. “Our team of employees, subcontractors, and Navy personnel look forward to ushering USS San Diego into its next phase of fleet readiness. We also recognize the unique and special opportunity to work aboard a ship named for our hometown.”