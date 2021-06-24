Plurilock Secures US$190,000 Contract with U.S. Federal Agency
Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has secured a contract worth US$190,000 with a U.S. federal agency under National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP), a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle (GWAC).