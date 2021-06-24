Plurilock Secures US$190,000 Contract with U.S. Federal Agency

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Fredonia Mining Inc. (TSXV: RRCC.P) (formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it completed its previously announced arm's length qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Fredonia Management Limited ("Fredonia Management") by way of a three-cornered plan of merger (the "Merger") under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with an effective closing date of June 24, 2021. Pursuant to the plan of Merger, Fredonia Mining Corp., a new, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands, merged with Fredonia Management, as consideration for which the Company acquired all of the outstanding shares of the merged company in exchange for the issuance of common shares of the Company. For more information on the Qualifying Transaction, refer to the filing statement of the Company dated June 22, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.