Plurilock Security Inc (PLCKF) Secures $190k Contract with U.S. Federal Agency

 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Plurilock Security Inc. (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company") has secured a contract worth US$190,000 with a U.S. federal agency under National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP), a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle (GWAC).

BusinessExecutiveBiz

Unanet Signs New ERP Agreement with MPF Federal; GovCon Expert Kim Koster Quoted

Unanet announced on Monday that the company has entered into a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) agreement with MPF Federal, a government contractor (GovCon) supporting a wide range of federal agencies including the Department of Defense (DOD), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and others. “MPF Federal has proven itself...
Businessbostonstar.com

TPT Global Tech, Inc. Announces India Expansion Plans

TPT Global Tech Inc. gears up expansion plans for India under the leadership of Major General John F. Wharton (US Army, Ret.) who is a part of the Company's Board of Advisors and President of its Global Defence Division. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / TPT...
Businessgovconwire.com

12 Companies Secure Spots on $68M Navy Net-Centric Tech Support IDIQ

Twelve companies have won spots on a potential seven-year, $68 million contract to help the U.S. Navy engineer networks and systems that support net-centric military operations. Contractors will compete for task orders to perform engineering and technical work on the service branch’s afloat, ashore and airborne networks through the multiple-award,...
Businessexecutivegov.com

Atlas Research, Prometheus Federal Services Joint Venture Secures Potential $1B VA Contract For IT Architecture

Titan Alpha, a joint venture between Prometheus Federal Services (PFS) and Atlas Research, announced on Tuesday it secured a potential $1 billion 10-year contract to support the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Research and Development (ORD) in achieving an integrated research enterprise architecture. The contract was awarded on the VHA Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT) contract.
TechnologyForConstructionPros.com

Infrastructure Drone Startup Skyfish Secures $20 Million Investment

Montana-based drone maker Skyfish has recently received attention, and funding, from investors for its engineering-focused technology. The company is reporting it secured more than $20 million in Series Seed funding led by Henry Wolfond, CEO of Bayshore Capital and Steven Bernstein, chairman of SBA Communications. The Skyfish team have invented...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Lifted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.
Congress & Courtsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

U.S. Federal Cybersecurity – A Look at the Computer Security Act of 1987 | #itsecurity | #infosec

Computer security regulations have come a long way from their early beginnings. Even before the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), there was the Computer Security Act of 1987 (CSA). The Computer Security Act was enacted by the 100th United States Congress in response to a lack of computer security protection measures, and a strong need for internal computer security governance for U.S. Federal agencies.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Insider Buying: Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Purchases $1,700,000.00 in Stock

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Economythefastmode.com

U.S. DoD Awards Verizon $495M Deal to Manage Research Network

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has selected Verizon Public Sector to deliver a next-generation, high-bandwidth, low-latency, Layer 2 wide area network in support of critical research. Verizon’s solution includes switch, router, firewall and Edge Compute capabilities, connecting 200 different Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) laboratories and High Performance...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 1.12% of Universal Security Instruments worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Politicshelpnetsecurity.com

U.S. DoD approves two (ISC)² certifications as requirements for cybersecurity staff

(ISC)² announced that its healthcare security and cloud security certifications have been approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) as prerequisites of employment for certain security workforce categories. Following approval by the DoD Senior Information Security Officer and a recommendation by the Cyber Workforce Advisory Group (CWAG) Certification Committee,...
Credits & LoansStreetInsider.com

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Secures New $87.5 Loan Facility $150M Revolving Credit Facility

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), ("Intermex" or the "Company") a leading money remittance services company, today announced that it completed a refinancing of its existing secured debt by entering into a new secured $87.5 million term loan facility, a $150 million revolving credit facility and an uncommitted incremental facility, which may be utilized for additional term or revolving loans of up to $70 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Starts Okta, Inc (OKTA) at Buy (1)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey initiates coverage on Okta, Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

What Is a Security Operations Center (SOC)?

Data breaches are costing organizations millions of dollars on average. In its 2020 Cost of a Data Breach Report, IBM found that a data breach cost the average organization $3.86 million. This price tag was even greater for organizations located in the United States and operating in the healthcare industry at $8.64 million and $7.13 million, respectively.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.