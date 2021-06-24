Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Darden Restaurants (DRI) Tops Q4 EPS by 35c, Revenues Beat

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) reported Q4 EPS of $2.03, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $1.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Total sales decreased 7.8% to $7.20 billion driven by a blended same-restaurant sales decrease of 7.8% and one less week of operations this year, partially offset by the addition of 30 net new restaurants.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darden Restaurants#Dri#Productivity#Streetinsider Premium#Darden Chairman Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsMacon Telegraph

Carnival: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Monday reported a loss of $2.07 billion in its fiscal second quarter. The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.83 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.80 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$251.41 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $251.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.74 million and the lowest is $247.90 million. Gentherm reported sales of $136.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

-$0.07 EPS Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Yext also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.16

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) reported Q4 EPS of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.14 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Global Cord...
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Herman Miller (MLHR) Tops Q4 EPS by 17c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported Q4 EPS of $0.56, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $621.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $583.04 million.
Financial Reportstechinvestornews.com

Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the highest is ($0.38). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last […]
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $454.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.99 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $509.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will announce $179.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $181.46 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$91.37 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post sales of $91.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.20 million and the lowest is $90.55 million. comScore reported sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.790–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 35,082 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,082 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $46,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c

SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE: SNX) reported Q2 EPS of $2.09, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.93. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.86 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. "Outstanding execution by our team coupled with a positive IT spending environment drove fiscal Q2 results above...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Chewy (CHWY) Tops Q1 EPS by 12c, Revs Beat Slightly

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported Q1 EPS of $0.09, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.14 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Calamp Corp. (CAMP) Tops Q1 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) reported Q1 EPS of $0.08, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $79.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. For earnings history and...