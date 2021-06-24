Darden Restaurants (DRI) Tops Q4 EPS by 35c, Revenues Beat

Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.