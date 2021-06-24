Darden Restaurants (DRI) Tops Q4 EPS by 35c, Revenues Beat
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) reported Q4 EPS of $2.03, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $1.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Total sales decreased 7.8% to $7.20 billion driven by a blended same-restaurant sales decrease of 7.8% and one less week of operations this year, partially offset by the addition of 30 net new restaurants.www.streetinsider.com