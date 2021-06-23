Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

FSU could get 4-star DE Jackson’s last official visit

By Dane Draper
theosceola.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFSU is trying to secure the 5th official visit of 2022 DE prospect Kenyatta Jackson. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Ivins / 247Sports) One of the best defensive end prospects in the class of 2022 made his way to Tallahassee last week for an unofficial visit at Florida State. Kenyatta Jackson from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep met with the FSU coaching staff and briefly toured campus during his visit, which coincided with his team participating in one of the Seminoles’ summer football camps.

theosceola.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#De Jackson#Ncaa Dead#Clemson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
FSU
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
247Sports

4-star QB Marcel Reed to visit Louisville on Wednesday

The University of Louisville football staff will host another elite Class of 2023 quarterback on Wednesday. Nashville, Tenn., Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed, a top 175 prospect nationally in the Class of 2023, is expected to make an unofficial visit to campus. Louisville was one of the first offers...
Georgia StateYardbarker

Official Visit Recap - IMG Stars Come Through Georgia

Nolan Smith, Warren Brinson, Lovasea Carrol, Marlin Dean, and Xavian Sorey. Five players over three different recruiting cycles signing with the University of Georgia, all with one thing in common. IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The national powerhouse and defending National Title winners in high school football is a factory...
Georgia Statechatsports.com

2022 4-star WDE/LB visits Georgia

Georgia recently received a visit from 2022 4-star weak-side defensive end/outside linebacker Jihad Campbell. Campbell, who is a product of powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, ranks as the nation’s No. 144 overall player according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The visit occured over the weekend. He had previously made visits...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Five-star guard Keyonte George is NOT on official visit to Kentucky

There was a belief that Keyonte George would be in Lexington today, but that is no longer the case. A five-star shooting guard from the class of 2022, George told KSR on Monday afternoon that he is not on an official visit to the University of Kentucky. As of right now, no date has been scheduled in the future, but George did say that he is in the process of working one out. 247 Sports has George’s official visit to Kentucky scheduled to begin today.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Four-star ATH lists FSU in Top 5

Florida State is in the Top 5 for four-star athlete JaCorey Thomas. Thomas, ranked as the No. 19 athlete in the country and the No. 318 prospect in the 247Sports Industry Composite, released his list of leaders on Saturday. The Orlando (Fla.) Boone High product also had Georgia, Florida, Miami, and UCF in his Top 5.
NFL247Sports

Three-star LB Edwin Kolenge commits to Boston College on official visit

All three-star Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School linebacker Edwin Kolenge ever wanted out of his recruitment was to find a school that made him feel both welcomed and wanted on campus. When Kolenge arrived at Boston College on Friday for the beginning of his official visit, he quickly realized he...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

2022 3-Star Forward Dominick Barlow Recaps Pitt Official Visit

For the second time this month, Jeff Capel and his staff hosted a player for an official visit. During the first week of June, four-star guard Judah Mintz made an official visit to Pitt and last week the talented guard committed to the Panthers program. Earlier this week, Pitt hosted a big man from New Jersey.
NFLUSA Today

2022 four-star safety Cristian Driver sets Wisconsin official visit

One of the highest-ranked Wisconsin targets in the class of 2022 has set an official visit to Madison. Four-star safety (per 247Sports) Cristian Driver announced that he would be officially visiting the Badger State this Friday. If you are a Green Bay Packers fan, you certainly recognize the last name...
College SportsScarlet Nation

4-star CB visits Auburn, has Tigers in top 3

Four-star cornerback Marcus Allen took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend and left with the Tigers in his top group. “They are in my top three,” Allen said. Allen, from Walton in Marietta, Ga., has Auburn, Georgia Tech and North Carolina as his finalists. Auburn solidified itself as...
Zephyrhills, FL247Sports

Rutgers visit makes an impact on 4-star WR Bryson Rodgers

The month of June included one unofficial visit for class of 2023 four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers of Wiregrass Ranch in Zephyrhills, Fla. He made the trip up to Rutgers from Florida and talked about the experience. “It made an impact on my recruitment. They are doing a great job...