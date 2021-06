Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,082 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $46,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.