Lavender farms are a great place to pick some beautiful flowers, smell that sweet lavender smell, snap a few photos, and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. {We are SOLD OUT of UPicks for this year 2021! Wow! Even though u-picks are sold out we still have the farm/shop open during our open hours. No worries, we do not have u-picks throughout the farm, but only in 1 field so people visiting can still enjoy the lavender blooms throughput the rest of the farm.}