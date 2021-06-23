German business sentiment rises as pandemic ebbs

Cancel
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s businesses are more optimistic than they’ve been in almost three years, according to a closely watched survey by Munich’s Ifo institute released Thursday. Sentiment among German managers rose to 101.8 points in June, from 99.2 in May, its highest since November 2018. The upbeat mood was...

mynorthwest.com
