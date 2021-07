OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The only official candidate in the 2022 Iowa Governors Race has come to Ottumwa. Representative Ras Smith visited Top Hat Coffee on Main Street to meet and hear questions from locals. Smith is a Democratic Iowa House Representative out of Black Hawk County. He announced his candidacy a week ago. While at Top Hat Coffee, Smith talked about giving Iowans access to better paying jobs and a sense of community.