Doña Paula 2017 Alluvia Parcel Bush Vines Malbec (Gualtallary)
Ripe blackberry and cassis aromas are backed with stony minerality, while this bush-vines Malbec from a high-elevation rocky vineyard oozes complexity on the nose, palate and finish. Bright acidity stemming from altitude makes this a bit edgy, while lightly herbal red berry and plum flavors come with a wild touch reflective of Gualtallary in the Uco Valley. A fresh and lively finish means this will last for years to come; drink through 2032. Michael Schachner.www.winemag.com