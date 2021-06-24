Doña Paula 2017 Alluvia Parcel Bush Vines Malbec (Gualtallary)

Read our full round-up of the best wine subscriptions and clubs. Savage Vines are on a mission to get drinkers trying new wines and grape varieties, with a USP that’s all about a “grape-to-glass sourcing model”. They select their wines directly from small, independent producers, with a focus on organic and biodynamic wines made with minimal intervention, often unique to their region and made in small quantities to ensure quality. As well as the wine club, there’s also an online shop, and a price-tiered wine club that lets you spread payments across months, with discounts available on purchases. Those looking to delve deeper into wine should explore their lively blog, which has masses of info on wine regions and producers, plus a collection of Spotify playlists designed for wine drinking (Sunday Wine Vibes, anyone?).