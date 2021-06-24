Cancel
Drinks

Doña Paula 2017 Alluvia Parcel Bush Vines Malbec (Gualtallary)

 6 days ago

Ripe blackberry and cassis aromas are backed with stony minerality, while this bush-vines Malbec from a high-elevation rocky vineyard oozes complexity on the nose, palate and finish. Bright acidity stemming from altitude makes this a bit edgy, while lightly herbal red berry and plum flavors come with a wild touch reflective of Gualtallary in the Uco Valley. A fresh and lively finish means this will last for years to come; drink through 2032. Michael Schachner.

