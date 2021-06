PCSB Donates to the Pawling Library’s Kids Corner. On, June 15th, Mr. Marco Farciert, Assistant Branch Manager of Putnum County Saving Bank in Pawling Village, presented Library Director, Brian Avery with a check in support of the Library’s Centennial and its centennial project, the Kids Corner, a new children’s library wing. The bank’s generosity has brought the library closer to the goal of $150,000 needed to complete the project. Over 47% has already been raised. Fundraising will continue through next year when the centennial celebration will culminate with a Great Gatsby Gala at The Links in Uniondale next May.