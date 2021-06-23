Cancel
Portland State study finds chemicals from human activities in transplanted oysters far from population centers

Cover picture for the articleWastewater treatment facilities clean the water that goes down our sinks and flushes our toilets, but they do not remove everything. A recent study by Portland State researchers detected low levels of pharmaceuticals and personal care product chemicals in oysters the team deployed at various distances from wastewater effluent pipes along the Oregon and Washington coast. Elise Granek, professor of environmental science and management at Portland State University, and Amy Ehrhart, a recent graduate of PSU’s Earth, Environment, and Society doctoral program, conducted the study.

