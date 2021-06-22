138 Falcon Ct

I challenge your inspector to find any deferred maintenance on this beautiful 2 story home in coveted Green Valley Addition in Andover Central School District. Pride of ownership abounds in this meticulously maintained 5 bedroom, 4 bath, and 2 car garage home. You'll get the warm fuzzies when you enter the front door and take in all the space for your family. There's a Formal living room to the right and formal dining room to the left, keep walking to the open and spacious kitchen, eating area and main floor family room with gas fireplace. You can access your backyard through the sliding doors and enjoy your morning coffee on the patio situated on .28 acre corner lot. Upstairs you'll enjoy the huge master suite with tub/shower and 2 sinks not to mention the SIZE 11x10! All the bedrooms are upstairs to keep those loved ones close and safe. Basement features a 5th bedroom, den, bonus room and storage. You don't need to build a new house to enjoy a maintenance free home, just come take a look at this one, it's better than new.