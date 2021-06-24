Resorts World Las Vegas unveils unparalleled gaming experience when the resort opens today
LAS VEGAS – Resorts World Las Vegas, the first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, will present an unrivaled gaming experience with the most innovative technology in the industry when the resort opens June 24. With 117,000 square feet of gaming space featuring over 1,400 slot machines, 117 table games, a dedicated poker room and 30 poker tables, plus high-limit areas and a sportsbook, the next-generation casino will redefine the traditional gaming experience by introducing the most technologically advanced casino and gaming operations all within one integrated resort.americajr.com