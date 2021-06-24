Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Resorts World Las Vegas unveils unparalleled gaming experience when the resort opens today

By Press Release
Americajr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Resorts World Las Vegas, the first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, will present an unrivaled gaming experience with the most innovative technology in the industry when the resort opens June 24. With 117,000 square feet of gaming space featuring over 1,400 slot machines, 117 table games, a dedicated poker room and 30 poker tables, plus high-limit areas and a sportsbook, the next-generation casino will redefine the traditional gaming experience by introducing the most technologically advanced casino and gaming operations all within one integrated resort.

americajr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Gaming#Las Vegas Strip#Genting Rewards#Joingo#Resorts World Las Vegas#Konami Gaming#Synkros#Gamingplay#Neo#Nrt Technology#Sightline S Play#Offercraft#Quicktouch#Sightline Payments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Paypal
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Related
Las Vegas, NVnashvillegab.com

The 5 Cheapest Hotels in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a top tourist destination for many lovers of gambling, shows, and cuisine the world over. To gain access to all the City of Lights has to offer, however, money is a necessity. So, where do you stay in a city where money is king while on a budget?
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Resorts World Las Vegas embraces glamour during opening party

Thousands gathered Thursday evening to help welcome Las Vegas’ newest hotel — the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas. Here’s how they are celebrating during the final hours before the 11 p.m. opening of the first new hotel-casino on the Strip in more than a decade. 8 p.m. Representatives of...
Lifestylemediapost.com

Hotels.com Seeks Vegas Hotel Resident

Hotels.com is launching a promotion that will award one consumer a month of living in some of the more well-known hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. The experience, valued at $40,000, will include a week each at The Cosmopolitan, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, Park MGM and Resorts World Las Vegas.
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

PHOTOS: After more than a decade of starts and stops, $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas is open

A performer entertains guests during the Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening party on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Jeff Scheid/Nevada Independent) The opening last week of Resorts World Las Vegas added to the landscape on the Strip’s north end and ended an 11-year-drought of new megaresort unveilings in Las Vegas. Since 2007, the 88-acre land parcel has had two owners and for eight years was an unfinished structure that sat untouched.
Las Vegas, NVEater

The 40 Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings in Las Vegas This Summer

If the summer of 2021 promises anything, it’s a boatload of new restaurants and bars to explore. Resorts World opens on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip with 40 food and beverage outlets from big restaurant names such as LA chef Ray Garcia and Las Vegas’s own Nicole Brisson to Champagne bars and a rooftop lounge for dreamy views of the city. Todd English brings back Olives to the city, this time at Virgin Hotels. A second Sugar Factory America Brasserie promises three levels of sugar highs on the Strip, while Wynn Las Vegas finally debuts Delilah, its over-the-top supper club with H.wood Group.
Las Vegas, NVcasino.org

Fire at Resorts World Las Vegas Comes Days Before Grand Opening

With its grand opening less than a week away, Resorts World Las Vegas on the Strip was the site of a fire this weekend. The fire at about 6 pm on Saturday occurred in a storage area where building materials and mechanical equipment are kept, according to KLAS-TV. The fire was behind the parking garage.
LifestyleThrillist

11 Things You Need to Know About Resorts World Las Vegas

Elon Musk is building an underground tunnel here, for one. Resorts World is big. Really big. With the exception of the T-Mobile Arena and maybe the High Roller wheel, we haven't seen something so new and dramatic on the Vegas Strip in well over a decade. So what's the fuss all about?
Beauty & FashionTravelDailyNews.com

Iconic Mexican resort unveils fresh lobby renovation

CANCUN, MEXICO – As intrepid travelers gear up for summer, the award-winning Marriott Cancun Resort on the sublime shores of the Yucatan Peninsula is redefining its welcome experience with a lofty new lobby. Designed by international architecture and interior design firm Rottet Studio, the impressive new entryway is steeped in chic sophistication with intentional spaces made to serve as the future heartbeat of the iconic hotel.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Resorts World preview; opens tomorrow night

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas' newest resort stands on some hallowed ground: the Stardust once stood here, and now Resorts World will pick up the baton. “It's been a long time in the works here. It's been a tough year on everybody and we're really excited that things are getting better and we're excited about tomorrow night,” Scott Sibella, Resorts World President, told News 3 Wednesday morning.
RestaurantsEater

Resorts World Reveals Its 40 Restaurants and Bars on the North End of the Las Vegas Strip

Excitement practically energizes the air at Resorts World just before it opens to the public. Construction workers put finishing touches on a water fountain here, a fixture there. But when the clock strikes 11 p.m. on June 24, Resorts World lets the public in to see the $4.3 billion resort filled with 40 food and beverage options. Starting at 9 p.m., Resorts World will host a celebratory, public pre-party for the first 2,000 people waiting to enter the resort.