Resorts World Las Vegas unveils unparalleled gaming experience when the resort opens today

If the summer of 2021 promises anything, it’s a boatload of new restaurants and bars to explore. Resorts World opens on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip with 40 food and beverage outlets from big restaurant names such as LA chef Ray Garcia and Las Vegas’s own Nicole Brisson to Champagne bars and a rooftop lounge for dreamy views of the city. Todd English brings back Olives to the city, this time at Virgin Hotels. A second Sugar Factory America Brasserie promises three levels of sugar highs on the Strip, while Wynn Las Vegas finally debuts Delilah, its over-the-top supper club with H.wood Group.