Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New Career-Spanning Aretha Franklin Box Collects Hits and Rarities

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new career-spanning box by the late Aretha Franklin will be released on July 30. The set, which gathers the bulk of its content from her celebrated decade with Atlantic Records, was originally scheduled for release last year. Aretha, which includes 81 newly remastered tracks and ranges from Franklin's earliest...

929thelake.com
Community Policy
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Lou Rawls
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Ronald Isley
Person
Ray Charles
Person
George Michael
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rarities#Atlantic Records#New Bethel Baptist Church#Mi July 1987
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Carole King Collaborate on New Song for Aretha Franklin Biopic, ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’

Jennifer Hudson has released a new original song, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” that will appear on the upcoming soundtrack for the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect. Hudson, who will star as Franklin in the film, notably co-wrote the track with Carole King, who famously co-wrote Franklin’s 1967 hit, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman).” The pair also worked with Jamie Hartman (Lewis Capaldi, Christina Aguilera) on the soaring song, while the Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am produced the track “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” will be the only original on the Respect soundtrack.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson Talks Portraying Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’ Featurette

Jennifer Hudson discusses her upcoming role as Aretha Franklin in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Respect, the upcoming MGM biopic on Franklin’s life. Through interview segments and clips from the movie, as well as rehearsal videos, the featurette documents Hudson’s journey to embodying the Queen of Soul, beginning from when Franklin herself first chose the actress to portray her on film. In addition to performing Franklin’s songs live on camera, Hudson learned how to play piano and took choreography lessons to try to replicate Franklin’s stride and physicality.
MusicVulture

Jennifer Hudson’s New Song Is Going to Sound So Good Over the Aretha Biopic Credits

It’s Oscars 101: When you’re adapting a stage musical to the big screen, you write a new song for it, so that your film can be eligible for Best Original Song. When the strategy’s successful, you pull an Evita and rob “That Thing You Do!” of its rightful hardware. When it’s not, you’ve got a “Beautiful Ghosts” on your hands. Recently, this strategy has extended to biopics of real-life musicians. Leslie Odom Jr., who played Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, was nominated this past year for co-writing and performing “Speak Now.” The year before that, Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the Oscar for a new song they wrote for John’s own Rocketman biopic. Now, Jennifer Hudson has released an original song called “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which will be on the soundtrack of the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect. Hudson, who plays the lead character, co-wrote the track with legendary singer-songwriter Carole King. The full strength of Hudson’s voice is on display in this song, which starts in pure gospel before opening up into a beautiful adult-contemporary-soul number. Will.i.am. produced the track, which you can listen to before the film’s release on August 13, 2021. It’s a shoo-in.
CelebritiesPurcell Register

Jennifer Hudson feels Aretha Franklin pressure

Jennifer Hudson is feeling "a lot of pressure" about portraying Aretha Franklin on screen. The 'Dreamgirls' actress was given "strength and encouragement" about appearing in 'Respect' after being personally chosen by the late Queen of Soul - who passed away in 2018 - but she admitted the recognition has also raised the stakes of expectation for the film, which will be released this summer after being delayed by more than six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Musicgrammy.com

Black Sounds Beautiful: How Aretha Franklin Ascended To Soul Royalty

To understand Aretha Franklin's appeal across decades, genres and color lines, just watch the reactions to her volcanic performance of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" at the Kennedy Center in 2015. Carole King, who co-wrote the song, is flabbergasted, animated as her jaw hangs open in amazement....
ReligionNew Haven Register

Gospel-Soul Giant T.L. Barrett Readies Career-Spanning Retrospective

For 50 years, Pastor T.L. Barrett has delivered his sermons and gospel songs to his congregation in Chicago, but his musical impact has spread much farther. A sample of Barrett’s 1976 song “Father Stretch My Hands” laid the foundation for Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo tracks of the same name. The transcendent “Like a Ship” has featured in commercials, TV shows and the Oscar-nominated, Obamas-produced documentary Crip Camp, and most recently covered by Leon Bridges. His “Nobody Knows” has been sampled nearly 10 times in the past decade alone, including songs by DJ Khaled (“Nobody”), T.I. (“Black Man”) and Vic Mensa (“The Fire Next Time”).
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

BGS 5+5: Bruce Iglauer, Alligator Records

Artist: Bruce Iglauer, Founder and President of Alligator Records. New Release: Alligator Records — 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music. Latest Album Produced: The Preacher, The Politician or the Pimp by Toronzo Cannon. Personal Nickname: Mr. Alligator. What’s your favorite memory from working in the music business?. After all these...
MusicPatriot Ledger

Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' is must-see musical history

There’s much of Black history that’s been buried far too long, from Juneteenth to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. But it’s finally coming to the fore, albeit disturbingly late. It’s into this state of liberation that emerges “Summer of Soul,” a moving, highly entertaining bit of “lost footage” Ahmir Thompson has skillfully weaved into a glorious tapestry of a place and time when, as the Rev. Al Sharpton astutely notes, was “when the Negro died and Black was born.”
EntertainmentCourier News

In 'Summer of Soul,' a lost history reborn to play loud

NEW YORK (AP) — “Like a rose coming through the concrete” is one description of 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival heard in Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s exuberant, illuminating documentary “Summer of Soul (...or: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised’).”. The event, held the same summer as Woodstock, drew together Nina Simone, a...
MoviesNew York Post

Questlove on the 1969 Harlem festival that inspired ‘Summer of Soul’

After DJing at the Oscars this year, Questlove could very well be up for one of those golden bald babies in early 2022. In fact, his directorial debut, “Summer of Soul” — a documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival that took place over six Sundays in 1969, which premieres on Hulu and in theaters on Friday — was already honored with two prizes at the Sundance Film Festival in February.
MusicThrive Global

The Amazing Decor, Of Grace! Aretha Franklin #Black American Music Month #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth #Gospel

When grace has been bestowed, life is so sweet! For you know that you are under the favor of Divine protection. “Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound; that saved a wretch, like me!” It’s a popular tune for those of the Biblical faith. It has its personal touch, for different individuals. It also has its own memory and feeling for people of different cultures. So now, we are back to the world of Black American, Church-based culture. It is where the culture, music, and communal vibes of authentic, Black American imagery, began! And, it will always be so!
MusicMetalSucks

Aerosmith + Aretha Franklin = Arethasmith

YouTube masher-upper extraordinaire Bill McClintock has returned! For his latest amalgamation masterwork, McClintock has take Aerosmith’s “Sweet Emotion” and put it together with Aretha Franklin’s “Rock Steady.” Although it might have been marginally funny had McClintock paired the Aretha song with something from Aerosmith’s Rocks, this works so darn well it’s hard to care.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Jennifer Hudson Is "Nervous" and "Excited" For the World to See Her as Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson knows just how high the expectations are for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the late singer's upcoming biopic, Respect. "That's a lot, a lot, a lot of pressure," the former American Idol star shared with Entertainment Tonight at the BET Awards on June 27. "Everyone is counting down and I'm like, 'Please don't tell me! I don't want to know, that's enough pressure.'" Prior to her death in August 2018, the legendary singer personally called Hudson to tell her that she had handpicked her for the role. "Enough with [Aretha] being like, 'Jennifer, do this.' But that's that women power, that's that empowerment, like if she passed the torch and she said, 'Jennifer, you can do it,' that gave me the strength and the encouragement to try," she added.
MusicAsbury Park Press

Springsteen talks Patti Smith and the creation of 'Because the Night' on radio show

“Because the Night,” written by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith, is one of rock's greatest, and certainly most majestic, songs. Yet, Springsteen and Smith, who are both Jersey natives, took a circuitous route to the classic. The Boss talked about it Wednesday, June 30, the latest edition of his “From My Home to Yours” radio show on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio.
Musicsoultracks.com

Featured Album: Historic Career-Spanning Dyke & The Blazers collections released

A pioneering funk band is now they are being celebrated with the kind of collections that its iconic music deserves. Dyke & The Blazers was one of the earliest funk acts to emerge in the mid-’60s soul scene, alongside artists like James Brown and The Meters. Hailing from Phoenix, AZ, the band was known for their tight guitar riffs, grooving jazz organs, upbeat horns, and frontman Arlester “Dyke” Christian’s coarse yet commanding vocals.
Centerville, TNguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Taylor Rae releases Official Music Video for single “Fixer Upper”

We are pleased to premiere Austin-based singer-songwriter Taylor Rae’s official music video for her single “Fixer Upper,” which released several weeks ago. Rae was born in Santa Cruz, California, and draws musical influences from artists: Bonnie Raitt, Grace Potter, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Carole King, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel, and Steely Dan, all contributing to her unique sound.