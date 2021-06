In a new interview with Greece's Rockpages.gr, former MANOWAR guitarist Ross "The Boss" Friedman was asked to name the biggest mistake of his career. He responded: "The biggest mistake in my career… Hmm… Well, I've made a couple, boy, let me tell you that. When I produced ANTHRAX — I produced [the] ANTHRAX [demo] and got them signed to Megaforce, with Jon Z… And Jon Z just told me that: 'It was because of you I signed ANTHRAX.' And, of course, METALLICA was in the picture. And METALLICA was gonna ask me to produce them too, and I think that something happened — I don't know; I never wound up doing it. Looking back on it, I should have pushed that. I would have been on METALLICA like ants on honey, bees on honey. Man, why was I just not aware of that?"